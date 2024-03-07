Hailey Bieber Abandons Trademark on Married Name Amidst Divorce Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber has let the trademark expire on her married name. Is her marriage next?

Even as Hailey Bieber lashes out at marriage rumors, major hints continue to suggest that the Biebers are having issues.

Not every clue is as glaringly obvious as Hailey’s parents asking for prayers for the couple.

Sometimes, it comes down to something as simple as paperwork over her married name.

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022.. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber isn’t keeping her ‘Hailey Bieber’ trademark

The US Sun reports that the United States Patent and Trademark Office records indicate that Hailey allowed her “Hailey Bieber” trademark to expire.

This actually is not a new development. But then, neither are the rumored marital troubles.

Hailey abandoned the trademark on September 13 of 2021. That was just shy of three years after she filed for it, in October of 2018.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

As longtime fans (and critics) of the Biebers will recall, they married in September 2018. Despite expectations of a massive celebrity wedding, the two quietly stepped into a New York City courthouse to obtain a marriage license.

And yet, not quite three years later, the trademark lapsed.

According to records, her trademark has an “abandoned” status because no “statement or use of the request timely filed after Notice of Allowance was issued.”

Hailey Bieber arrives for the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, California, on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Hailey Bieber’s trademark lapse a divorce hint?

There is one detail that may mean that there’s hope for Bieber marriage fans. (Yes, they exist)

Hailey’s trademark for “Hailey Baldwin,” which she filed at the same time as she filed for her married name (which is smart), also gained the “abandoned” classification on the same date.

It’s worth noting that Hailey has other trademarks — for example, for Rhode, her skincare company. Rhode, which is also Hailey’s middle name, remains an active trademark … which seems to suggest that letting both versions of her full name lapse was a choice.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Incidentally, Hailey faced a trademark lawsuit in June of 2022. A clothing brand by the same name had filed a trademark infringement lawsuit.

As we have previously detailed, Hailey Bieber is sometimes accused of being a copycat. But that tends to be in a more personal capacity … rather than just naming her business after herself.

Rhode remains an active business and continues to flourish, by all accounts.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

What does this mean for Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage?

The trademark lapse might just mean that she’s focusing on Rhode and doesn’t currently plan to launch something with her full name. If she’d kept her maiden name trademarked but not her married one, that might be another story.

However, as Hailey Bieber’s cryptic clues continue to suggest a troubled marriage, fans will continue to ask questions. Especially when her parents clearly believe that the couple is in trouble.

If Hailey truly wants the rumors to stop, she might have to address them directly. Thus far, she has been unwilling to do more than vaguely claim that fan theories are untrue. That’s not enough to reassure fans.