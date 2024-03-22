Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Married in Secret Wedding: Report

A new report shares that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are secretly married.

Ryan Gosling took center stage at the 2024 Oscars as he performed “I’m Just Ken” for the star-studded audience.

His longtime partner, Eva Mendes, was not in the audience to support him. Where do things stand for the two of them?

Amidst reports that differ on the couple’s overall happiness, one stands out — dishing on their alleged secret wedding.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes allegedly had a secret wedding

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Ryan Goslin and Eva Mendes secretly married two years ago.

“They had a secret backyard wedding at their Los Feliz home,” the insider dished.

The source added: “It was very intimate — just their immediate family and the kids attended.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been in a relationship since 2011. The couple’s lengthy romance has been atypically low-key, considering the level of fame involved with both partners.

Together, they share two daughters. They welcomed Esmeralda Amada in 2014 and Amada Lee in 2016.

However, they have never announced any marriage news to the world. Unless you count what may have been a slip of the tongue.

Eva Mendes did once refer to Ryan Gosling as ‘my husband’

In June of 2022, Eva Mendes made an appearance on Australia’s Today show. It’s like America’s show by the same name, but pronounced more like T’Dey.

At that time, Eva did call Ryan “my husband.” At that point, they had been in a relationship for about 11 years and already had their two children.

Sometimes, unmarried couples will refer to each other as a spouse. In light of this report, however, Eva may have simply shared more than she had intended.

The news of Ryan and Eva’s alleged secret marriage comes amidst conflicting reports on the state of their relationship.

Another recent scoop by In Touch Weekly touched upon why Eva didn’t attend the Oscars on such a major night for Ryan.

“Ryan and Eva don’t like to go to events together, but the Oscars were different,” the inside source alleged. “It just goes to show how separate their lives are.”

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes on the rocks?

“Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan and be a hands-on mother to their two daughters,” the source pointed out.

Allegedly, the report details, Ryan’s career has led to some trust issues.

“Ryan goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues,” the insider described, “while she’s sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life.”

A competing report from Us Weekly seems to contradict the narrative of Ryan and Eva having tension due to his meteoric success.

“Like any couple, they have some challenges to navigate, but they work through these things fairly seamlessly,” the insider reported in February.

“When Eva travels, Ryan is more than happy to stay home,” a second source chimed in. “Ryan always encourages Eva to pursue the projects she believes in and gladly steps up to the plate to take care of the kids whenever she needs.”