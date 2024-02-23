Did Wendy Williams Have A Stroke Before Aphasia Diagnosis?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re still piecing together the information we have about Wendy Williams, her health, and particularly, her aphasia diagnosis.

After it was announced that the beloved talk show host was suffering from cognitive issues, many fans demanded to know more about her condition.

Did she have a stroke? What is her current condition? Will Wendy Williams be ok?!

Here’s what we know so far.

Wendy attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019. ( (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television))

Wendy Williams Aphasia Diagnosis

On February 22, it was announced by her team that Wendy was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia.

This rare disease affects not only Wendy’s memory, but her power of speech, as well as her ability to read, write, and comprehend, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

There are no known cures for the disorder and while it doesn’t directly cause death, life expectancy after onset is usually between 7 and 12 years.

The care teams announcement was shared days before Lifetime debuts the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

Originally meant to be a catapult to restart her career, it ended up being a heart wrenching documentary following the decline of her health.

Talk Show Host Wendy Williams gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019. ((Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

Did Wendy Williams Have A Stroke?

According to medical experts, some forms of aphasia are caused by injuries to the brain like a stroke or head injury.

However, her care team did not share that Wendy had a stroke when releasing their statement.

In 2017, Wendy collapsed live on-air during a Halloween segment of her talk show.

Fans were concerned then that she has suffered a stroke while hosting.

However, soon after, Wendy returned and revealed she had fainted due to her other health condition, Graves disease.

Wendy Williams and Blac Chyna attend LA Pride 2019. ((Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images))

Wendy Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia and Aphasia

Just days before Lifetime released there documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, the talk show host’s team announced the shocking news.

Wendy, at just 59, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” a statement revealed from her team, presumably the guardianship in place to look after her.

The statement explained that Wendy underwent a slew of tests in 2023. The tests felt necessary after it appeared her memory was starting to fail and she began to “act erratically.”

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

After being examined by doctors, it was concluded that Wendy was suffering from frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

If that diagnosis sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same affliction Bruce Willis has.