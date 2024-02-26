Wendy Williams’ Siblings: Meet Her Brother and Sister 

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Wendy Williams has two siblings, and both are sick with worry about her.

It’s common knowledge that the last few years have been rife with sorrow for the beloved talk show host.

Most notably, the Emmy winner has completely vanished from public life since the cancellation of her talk show in 2022.

A new documentary looks to uncover some of the mysteries surrounding Wendy, and at the center are the members of her family who want what is best for her.

Like Wendy’s siblings, Wanda and Thomas.

Wendy Williams speaks onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. ((Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen))

Wendy Williams’ Two Siblings Are Very Close To Her

Turns out, Wendy is a middle child.

The second of three, Wendy has two other siblings: a sister named Wanda and a brother, named Thomas.

They share the same parents, Shirley and Thomas Sr., and grew up all together in Asbury Park, NJ. For years have been very, very close.

When Wendy was more active on social media, she would often post pictures of siblings on Instagram and spend lots of quality time with them.

But as we’ve said, things changed in the last few years and according to those closest to her, Wendy is being kept away from her family, including her brother and sister.

Wanda and Tommy both voiced their concern for her well-being in the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

Wendy Williams attends the Keds Centennial Celebration at Center548 on February 10, 2016 in New York City. ((Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images))

Wendy Williams’ Sister Wanda Finnie

As Wendy’s older sister, Wanda has always been one of her fiercest supporters.

An attorney out of Florida, she has taken over the matriarchal role of the family since their mother’s passing.

Because of this, she plays a key role in the Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? Throughout the docuseries, she is seen trying not only to navigate saving Wendy from herself, but also advocating for her little sister after she’s put under guardianship.

“We are her family, and you tell me that I’m not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?” Wanda asks the audience in the film.

As of today, Wendy is still in treatment for reported “cognitive issues”. Wendy’s sister told People Magazine that she is in touch with her, but only on terms agreed on by the guardian.

“I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me. She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment,” says Wanda of the unknown facility Williams is in to address cognitive issues.

“We cannot reach out to her,” Wanda adds, “but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally. She’s not the person that you see in this film.”

Wendy Williams with manager Will Selby at an event in 2021. ((Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify))

Wendy’s Brother, Thomas Williams

Named after his father, Thomas is the youngest of the Williams siblings.

Tommy, as he’s often called, has a different relationship with his sister. While still close, the pair have had friction in recent years.

Notably, Tommy previously outed his big sister for missing their father’s 92nd birthday celebration. Sometime later, he called her out on social media when she did make it down to Florida for a visit – but with a camera crew in tow.

It’s assumed that this crew was part of the team filming the documentary, and all was a plan to reignite her career.

Sadly, that wasn’t the case, but in a positive turn, it sounds like there was some healing between Wendy and Tommy during her last visit.

“Family is everything, believe that,” Tommy said in an Instagram post during her visit. “We gon’ be all right.”

At that might’ve been the case, had Tommy been given the chance to look after his big sister. But as the documentary shows, Wendy, who was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia, is no longer in constant contact with her siblings.

Tommy explained in that same People interview that he saw Wendy’s mental health deteriorate in recent years. Difficult times, like her son going off to college in 2018, their mother’s death and her 2019 divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr “put her back into that dark space,” he said.

But with no means to see Wendy or care for her, the best her brother and sister can do is keep fighting for her from the outside.