Wendy Williams Leaves Rehab: I’m Back and Better than Ever!

Last month, Wendy Williams checked into a wellness facility. She asked fans for prayers.

She has famously had ups and downs with her health for years.

Wendy is now out of rehab and has something to say to the world.

She’s back, she’s better than ever, and we will soon witness her comeback for ourselves.

Wendy Williams no longer hosts a talk show. She has far bigger issues to focus on these days.

In August, Wendy Williams entered a wellness facility.

The intention was to focus on her health in just the right environment.

Now, she has checked out of the facility and is ready to get back to her life — and her career.

Wendy’s publicist, Shawn Zanotti, opened up in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

She is “home and healing” after her stint at the facility.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead,” Zanotti affirmed, “and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

Wendy Williams is a polarizing presence on television. A lot of folks out there find her very annoying.

Per the same statement, Wendy herself wished to relay a message to her many supporters and fans.

“Thank you to my fans for your love, support, and many prayers,” the message begins.

Wendy’s message then continued: “I am back and better than ever.”

We’re up close here with Wendy Williams on the set of her talk show. She mostly just insults celebrities as host.

We first learned in September that Wendy had entered the wellness facility.

Even at the time, Zanotti teased this, not as an alarming downturn in her health, but as something exciting.

It was, the hype claimed, all about her buildup to return to entertaining millions of fans.

Wendy Williams cries in this video while she apologized for saying mean stuff about gay men.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness,” Zanotti noted last month.

This was “as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience podcast.”

Zanotti then went on: “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world.”

Wendy Williams looks like she is bugging out here, huh? We hope she’s doing okay.

That said, not everything sounded so upbeat.

“We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time,” Zanotti’s statement on Wendy’s behalf then concluded.

Generally, prayers and well wishes aren’t for good news. People ask for them in times of uncertainty, or when things are just plain bad.

Wendy Williams has spoken openly about her battle with Graves disease, her lymphedema, and substance abuse.

None of which fully explain her recent symptoms.

We do not know exactly what her diagnosis may be. If Wendy has received one, she has not shared it publicly.

Wendy Williams is on the set of her talk show here. She is going through her daily hot topics.

Wendy’s symptoms have included nonlinear speech, brain fog, memory loss, and even hallucinations.

Her long-running talk show ended formally this year, following months and months of guests hosts.

Overall, public awareness of Wendy’s health struggles began in 2017. On Halloween, she collapsed on live television.

Wendy Williams, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, collapsed on live television on Halloween, 2017. She allegedly overheated in her costume.

Since then, her ups and downs have been more difficult to conceal from the public.

Hopefully, she is now doing much better in terms of her health.

And Wendy is planning her comeback. Until then, we continue to wish her well.