Toby Keith Dead at 62; Stars Pay Tribute to Legendary Artist

The music world is reacting to the loss of an icon.

Late on Monday evening, Toby Keith died from stomach cancer, passing away at the age of 62 after a brave and graceful battle.

According to a statement released by the singer’s family last night, Keith died “peacefully” and was “surrounded” by his loved ones at the time.

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The veteran country music superstar — best known for such hit tracks as “Red Solo Cup” and “Should Have Been a Cowboy,” who released a total of 26 albums over the course of 30 years in the business — was diagnosed with this disease in 2021.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015 and honored by the performance rights organization BMI in November 2022 with the BMI Icon award.

Keith leaves behind three kids and his wife of four decades, Tricia Lucus, along with a catalog and resume nearly unparalleled in the world of country music.

Now, hours after the public learned of this horrible loss, a number of singers and stars have jumped on social media to pay tribute to Toby Keith.

Rest in peace, Toby Keith. What a great artist. (Getty Images)

Country artist Zach Bryan, for example, expressed his sadness on Twitter, writing, “too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear. rest in peace friend we love you.”

Grammy-nominated musician Jelly Roll took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of Keith, along with the following message:

“We covered ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ at every show last year – Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP.”

Then there was actor Stephen Baldwin, who wrote:

“Wow this announcement has totally taken my breath away. I’ve been praying for Toby and it is truly wonderful to know he is finally home praise Jesus.”

Toby Keith performs at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Aldean wrote:

“Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.”

Radio host Bobby Bones:

“so sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. wow. He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive. Ive had the honor of opening for him on his tour.

“playing with him at festivals. and having him, in studio many times. Gathering notes and thoughts to talk about it coming up this morning.”

Toby Keith performs onstage for the BMI Icon Award during the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 8, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)

We join these celebrities in sending our best wishes to those who knew and loved Toby Keith.

May he rest in peace.