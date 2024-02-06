In her new interview, Felicity Huffman is discussing her comeback. But she’s not pretending that the past didn’t happen.

Late last year, Felicity Huffman gave her first interview in the wake of the infamous “Varsity Blues” scandal.

There is a lot to say to Huffman’s credit for her earnestness in the wake of her arrest. But her first interview was not perfect.

Neither was her second. But she is spelling out, in no uncertain terms, that her crime is “black and white: I did it.”

Felicity Huffman attends A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on December 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Felicity Huffman knows that she’s guilty

In 2019, Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud for her part in the Varsity Blues scandal. She served 11 days behind bars, paid a $30,000 fine, and performed 250 hours of community service.

She paid $15,000 to get an improved SAT score for her eldest daughter. Her daughter had no idea, while Huffman believed that this was the only way to give her kids a future.

Truth be told, swiftly entering a guilty plea was a smart move for Huffman. This left Lori Loughlin as the “face” of the college admissions scandal … to the relief of many wealthy people who had participated in the scheme.

Felicity Huffman exits the courthouse after facing charges for allegedly conspiring to commit mail fraud and other charges in the college admissions scandal at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. (Photo Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, Felicity Huffman has done her second interview

Speaking to The Guardian, Felicity Huffman gave her second interview, speaking of how she feels these days.

“‘How I am is kind of a loaded question,” she acknowledged.

“As long as my kids are well and my husband is well,” Huffman explained, “I feel like I’m well.”

Felicity Huffman speaks onstage at A New Way Of Life, women re-entry program, gala hosted by her and William H. Macy on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I’m grateful to be here,” Huffman then added.

Notably, she is poised for a comeback. Though she filmed a pilot that did not receive a series order, she is acting in a new play, Hir.

“But how am I?” Huffman continued, hurtling dangerously close to meme territory. “I guess I’m still processing.”

Felicity Huffman, escorted by her husband William H. Macy, exits the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse on September 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Her acting comeback has had a slow start

“I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn’t get picked up,” Huffman noted. “It’s been hard.”

She characterized: “Sort of like your old life died and you died with it.”

Acknowledging that she and her husband are successful actors and that she is the scion of a wealthy family, Huffman added: “I’m lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land.”

Felicity Huffman inside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles, on March 12, 2019. (Photo Credit: DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously, there are people — perhaps people who struggled to afford college, or whose pre-college academics suffered because of poverty — who will never see Huffman the same way again.

“I’m not in any way whitewashing what I did,” the actress affirmed. “But some people have been kind and compassionate. Others have not.”

Huffman acknowledged that the specter of her crime follows her: “I walk into the room with it. I did it. It’s black and white.”