Tammy Slaton: Yes, I’m Capable of Having Sex!

Things got rather personal for Tammy Slaton on this week’s episode of 1000-Lb Sisters.

At one point during the installment, the 37-year old took a visit to her doctor’s office and fielded a number of questions from her primary care physician.

First, the doctor asked whether or not Tammy was married.

At the time the episode was filmed, way back in the spring of 2023, the answer was yes.

Tammy Slaton is visiting the doctor in this scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

As you very likely know by now, Tammy was married for about seven months to Caleb Willingham, a man she met in an Ohio rehab center in 2022 back when both were patients there.

Tragically, Willingham passed away at the young age of 40 in June.

However, as just cited above, these 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5 episodes were shot prior to this awful development… making for a number of awkward scenes and storylines.

We’ve witnessed, for example, Tammy eerily telling Caleb to curb his food addiction because it can be “deadly” if he fails to do so.

In the end, based on various accounts, this addiction is exactly what led to Caleb passing away.

Tammy Slaton is featured here on an episode of 1,000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Back to the most recent episode, meanwhile…

“Are you sexually active right now?” the doctor asked Slaton, leading to a shaking of Tammy’s head in the negative direction.

Tammy then explained that she was living in Kentucky because she had successfully completed her rehab stint… while Caleb remained in Ohio.

This made sexual intercourse between the spouses rather challenging.

But if they were not? If they were in physical proximity to each other?

Tammy Slaton via a confessional on 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Slaton said in a confessional that she would quite able to have sex.

“I know being bigger has disadvantages with sex. But I can do anything if I put my mind to it. I’m handicapable, not handicapped,” said Tammy.

Gotta love that confidence and that attitude, don’t you?

Tammy’s sister, Amy, is proof of this concept, too, having undergone the same gastric bypass surgery as her sibling and having then gone on to give birth to a pair of children.

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton chat it up here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Along sort of related lines, Tammy came out a few weeks ago and said she is a lesbian.

“I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian,” she said via TikTok this winter, adding:

“Love is love.

“Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary [or] whatever. I’m just a lover.”

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Also on a semi-related note, while Tammy expressed confidence in this case about having intercourse, she pleasantly surprised herself on other recent episodes by accomplishing a couple of life goals.

Slaton flew safely and comfortably on an airplane, for instance.

She also went to the beach. Yes, for the first time in her life.

What milestones will Slaton cross off her bucket list next? We can’t wait to find out.