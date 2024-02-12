Would it really be the Super Bowl without a streaker? (Yes)
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl.
Many watched for the game. Others watched for the commercials or the Halftime show. Many first-time watchers were really just there for Taylor Swift content.
One sight wasn’t on anyone’s Super Bowl menu: a streaker, or possibly more than one, racing onto the field.
The Super Bowl had a streaker on the field
At around 6:14 (Pacific Time) on Sunday, a streaker darted out onto the field during the Super Bowl LVII.
Allegiant Stadium is not the first sports field to have a streaker. It will, presumably, not be the last.
Immediately, social media was full of live viewers reporting on what they were seeing in real time. Some of them were journalists or famous, and others were simply people watching the game.
In addition to the reports, social media immediately filled with video of the streaker.
(And with debates over whether this qualifies as a true “streaker”)
Video from multiple angles shows the individual running onto the field from near the end zone of the Chiefs.
This is (part of) why the Super Bowl has security
Security of course immediately pursued the streaker, tackling the individual near the 10-yard mark on the field.
Naturally, security then escorted the streaker off of the field.
Some viewers believe that the video showed a second streaker — while others argue that there was no streaker whatsoever.
But is this actually a streaker?
Social media users have pointed out that the individual appeared to be wearing pants.
Running around with your bits out is streaking.
Darting onto the field in only your underwear might arguably be streaking, in a PG sort of way.
But streaking wearing pants and no shirt?
Is that streaking, or just … running around without permission?
Going topless at a football game is hardly unusual for men who are sports enthusiasts. Some even paint themselves for the occasion.
Super Bowl commentators couldn’t fully address the incident
“Oh, we got people on the field!” Tony Romo said while commentating on the streaker.
“Oh my goodness, we do!” Jim Nantz agreed. “We got a streaker on the other, well …”
Romo described: “There’s a partial streaker… Shirt off.”
“Partial streaker, yeah,” Nantz then confirmed.
This was when Romo announced, with an air of resignation and finality: “But we can’t talk about it.”
At that point, the broadcast cut to commercial. Perhaps that was for the best.