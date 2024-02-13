Stephen Amell Cast as Lead in Suits Spinoff!!!!!!!!!!

He rose to small screen fame as a superhero.

But now Stephen Amell is ready to put on a different type of suit.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the actor has been cast as Ted Black, the lead of the wildly-anticipated Suits spinoff greenlit a few weeks ago by NBC.

An earlier press release described Black as “charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others.”

Stephen Amell is seen as STARZ celebrates the premiere of its new series Heels on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Titled Suits: LA, the spinoff has a pilot order at NBC and is being written and executive-produced by Suits creator Aaron Korsh.

The drama will reportedly follow Amell’s character, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself and who now represents the most powerful clients in Los Angeles after joining forces years prior with his old friend, Stuart Lane, to build a law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

However, according to NBC, now the firm is at a crisis point — and, in order to survive, Ted must embrace a role he held in contempt throughout career.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, we learned that Suits was streamed for a total of 57.7 billion minutes on Netflix in 2023, years after it signed off the air as a USA Network hit.

The original version aired from 2011 through 2019 and found its way back into the public consciousness after one of its leads, Meghan Markle, started to date Prince Harry.

She is now his wife, of course.

And the couple has two kids.

Meghan Markle is in character here on the show Suits. (USA Network)

The original Suits featured Patrick J. Adams as con man-turned-lawyer Mike Ross… who became the young protégé to Gabriel Macht’s legal shark Harvey Specter at a top Big Apple firm.

The program also starred Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman.

Most of these cast members, when asked about a potential Suits spinoff, have said they would happily come on board.

Markle, from what we’ve heard, would demand a huge salary to join the new cast.

Stephen Amell attends FilmRise’s “MVP” Red Carpet Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on September 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for FilmRise)

As for the very handsome Stephen Amell?

He most recently starred in the Starz’s wrestling drama Heels, which aired for 16 episodes on the cable network.

However, he’s best known for portraying Oliver Queen (a.k.a. the Green Arrow) over the course of eight years on The CW — first on the show Arrow and then at various times on The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning and Batwoman.

Amell will next be seen in hthes Netflix sci-fi movie sequel Code: 8 Part II with his cousin Robbie Amell.