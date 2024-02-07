We’re just one day away from the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7, and fans are feeling a bit anxious about the return of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Ronnie appeared on the previous season of Shore, but only in a part-time capacity.

For the slate of episodes that kicks off on Thursday, Ron will be returning to his role as a full-time cast member, which means that he’ll be interacting with ex-girlfriend Sammi Giancola for the first time in seven years.

It’s a situation that’s rightly raised some concerns, especially given the circumstances that led Ronnie to step away from the show in the first place.

Television personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Premiere Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on March 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Why Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Quit Jersey Shore?

In 2021, Ronnie announced that he would be leaving the show that made him famous as a result of his recent legal issues.

In April of that year, Ronnie was arrested on domestic violence charges after his then-girlfriend Saffire Matos called the cops during a fight at the couple’s Las Vegas home.

Ronnie is back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. This scene marked his first appearance since January 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Shortly thereafter, in a move that left fans confused and concerned, Ronnie and Saffire got engaged.

The engagement was short-lived, however, and Ronnie and Saffire broke up sometime during the summer of 2022.

What Did Ronnie Do During His Hiatus From Shore?

With no full-time employment, few prospects, and no relationship, Ronnie could easily have self-destructed.

Instead, to his credit, he dedicated himself to the difficult task of turning his life around.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro visits SiriusXM Studios on July 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ronnie checked into rehab and got sober, and that progress enabled him to secure full custody of his daughter.

(The girl’s mother, Jenn Harley, has also struggled with substance abuse and legal issues.)

After getting clean and regaining custody, Ronnie decided it was time for a fresh start, and he moved to Miami to launch a sneaker business.

He also made frequent guest appearances on Shore, often meeting with an individual cast member to speak about his struggles and offer updates on his progress.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Premiere Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on March 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

How Is Ronnie Doing Now?

Those who know him best say that Ronnie has made great strides during his year away from the spotlight.

Insiders report that he’s happily sober and 100 percent focused on his daughter and his career.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

It’s still not clear if Ronnie quit the show in response to his legal troubles or if he was fired.

Whatever the case, it seems that he’s in the midst of a comeback.

MTV still has not confirmed that Ronnie will return to the show on a full-time basis, but he’s been spotted filming in multiple locations, and he’s listed as a main cast member on Wikipedia.

Here’s hoping Ronnie will be able to behave himself this time around.