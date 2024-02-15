Have Matt Roloff & Caryn Chandler split up?

With their long term relationship playing out onscreen on Little People, Big World for years, many viewers have become fans of the couple, despite their scandalous start.

The 25th season of the show debuts February 2024 and includes a bombshell about their relationship.

Have Matt and Caryn ended things? Let’s discuss what we know.

Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff in season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’ (TLC)

‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff’s Love Life Has Been – Complicated

“After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce.”

This was the start of a statement released on June 2015 by Matt and his then wife Amy Roloff when announcing their divorce.

After two decades together, the couple called it quits.

Fans of the show knew they never had an easy marriage. Still, the news came as a shock and everyone wanted to know the reason for the split.

While nothing concrete has ever been confirmed, Matt started dating Caryn Chandler shortly after – or for a long time while he was still married. Depends on who you ask.

Regardless, Caryn is the only woman that Matt has been with since his split from Amy.

And now, he’s locking things down.

Matt Roloff and his new fiancee, Caryn in season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’. She’s hiding the ring! (TLC)

Have Matt Roloff & Caryn Chandler Split? Far From It!

Matt and Caryn announced in April 2023 that they were engaged.

Fans will get the chance to see the proposal – and the fallout from it – on the upcoming season LPBW.

While some are not thrilled, the couple themselves couldn’t be happier.

Making the announcement on Instagram, they shared a photo of Caryn happily flashing her new diamond rings. The photo’s caption read, “She said Yes! #LPBW couple Matt and Caryn are engaged.”

Matt Roloff sits alongside Caryn Chandler for a confessional on Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Honestly, the engagement news shouldn’t have been a surprise. Matt and Caryn spoke on the topic of marriage many times on Little People, Big World.

Besides, before the engagement, they already made plans to spend their lives together. Remember, the happy couple bought a retirement home in Arizona a year ago.

All signs indicated their commitment to each other long before there was a ring on her finger.

Matt Roloff & Caryn Chandler’s Future

The upcoming 25th season of Little People, Big World dives into all the next big steps for the couple.

The engagement will take center stage, and viewers will get a front row seat to family reactions. Will Amy flip out? Will she be supportive?

What does the future hold for the ‘Little People, Big World’ couple? (Youtub/TLC)

And then there’s Zach, who fans know is at odds with his father and has never really liked his soon-to-be step-mother.

But Zach has his own problems to deal with – his own health problems, that is.

Will Matt and Zach put away their differences after the incident? Will Zach find a way to forgive his dad and welcome Caryn into the family?

Meanwhile, the new season of the show follows Zach and Caryn’s new plans for the farm.

In short, it sounds like season 25 is one that shouldn’t be missed!