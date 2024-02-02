Kailyn Lowry engaged? She has three kids with Elijah Scott – is marriage the next step?
Needless to say, that’s a pretty big commitment.
But it seems that it’s the only commitment Kail and Elijah will be making in the foreseeable future.
On the latest episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Kail told co-host Vee Torres that Elijah has proposed to her “so many times.”
But despite her partner’s apparent eagerness to get hitched, Kail refuses to set a date.
Her reason? She’s reluctant to walk down the aisle simply because she and Elijah have both been married before.
Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott: Will They Ever Get Married?
The former Teen Mom star guards her privacy quite jealously these days.
In fact, after Kailyn welcomed twins last year, she hid them from the world for several months before finally confirming that the rumors were true, and she was now a mother of seven.
So there’s a lot we don’t know about Kail’s relationship with Elijah, but insiders have confirmed that they’ve been living together for several years now.
Still, Kail sees no reason to rush into marriage, and it seems that her divorce from Javi Marroquin still weighs heavily on her mind.
“What is the point of getting married if divorce is an option? And I’m saying that as someone who’s divorced,” Kail said this week, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.
“What business do I have getting remarried if Javi and I got divorced? …why do we think we can go remarry? If we can just marry and divorce, why are we getting married?
“Why are we making those commitments of ’til death do us part’ if death do not do us part?”
When Kailyn changed her name on Instagram last month, some confused fans briefly thought that she and Elijah had gotten hitched.
But it sounds like Ms. Lowry won’t be exchanging vows with anyone anytime soon.
The ‘Teen Mom’ Star Can’t Make Up Her Mind
“I go back and forth with divorce and remarrying all the time. It’s something that I really struggle with,” she said.
“On some days, I’m like, ‘Yes, Elijah and I are gonna get married…I want to, but I also have this internal conflict about the fact that I was married before and I made those commitments, and I made those vows, and I did not follow through.”
Kail went on to reiterate that Elijah has already proposed to her several times.
“I say yes, and I want to marry him, but I also…he was married and divorced too,” she said.
“We both got divorced. We didn’t fulfill our commitments before, so what makes us think that each [of us] is any different now?
“I say yes, and then he’ll be like, ‘OK, let’s set a date, let’s do this.’ And that’s where I’m struggling because he wants to set a date and he wants the whole ceremony and everything,” Kail continued.
“I say yes but then I don’t actually go forward with setting a date. I don’t actually go forward with planning. I don’t actually do any of those things.”
Does Kailyn Lowry Still Have Javi on the Brain?
Kail went on to reassure fans that while she still struggles with the circumstances of her divorce, she has no desire to get back together with Javi.
“Please don’t twist what I’m saying into me wanting to be with Javi. That’s not the case,” she said.
“I’m thankful [for that marriage], but I’m not a quitter. That’s the other thing, is that I’m not a f–king quitter!” Kail said.
Javi is currently expecting a second child with Lauren Comeau, whom he cheated on during her previous pregnancy.
So yeah, it’s not surprising that being married to that dude left Kail with some iffy feelings about the institution marriage!