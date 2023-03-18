Justin and Hailey Bieber Grappling With Marital Struggles After Messy Mean Girl Drama [Report]

A complex, one-sided feud erupted a few weeks ago between Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin. Sort of.

The fallout from the drama seemed to even overshadow Justin Bieber’s birthday this month.

Now, some fans are seeing signs — and not for the first time — of possible marital issues for the Biebers.

It turns out that this would-be power couple has suffered from major insecurities from the start. And it’s exactly what you think.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber took to Instagram to share this photo from her wedding to Justin Bieber, and they both look beautiful.

An inside source opened up to RadarOnline about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s … issues.

“They got married very young and didn’t know what they were getting into,” the insider noted. That much was obvious.

“And,” the source characterized, “it’s been up and down ever since.”

Justin Bieber kisses his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, after shaving his awful mustache but threatening its inglorious return.

Dating the same guy can be fun, and a source of bonding that can form the basis of a lifelong friendship.

It can also be a source of deep bitterness. Especially if you’re not really friends to begin with … and one of you ends up marrying him.

Now imagine that the guy is head over heels for his most famous love … and then, just months after their final breakup, proposes to the other. Like she was his backup plan. Now she’s his wife … but these lingering feelings and insecurities won’t go away.

Yes, Hailey married Justin. But even without feeling like Plan B, Justin and Selena had nearly a decade of on-again, off-again romance.

“Hailey’s always been insecure over Justin and Selena,” the insider dished.

“People saw them as them as this perfect couple,” the source astoundingly claimed. “Which is far from the truth, but Selena is so likable.” Well, that part is true — Selena is a marvel.

Having deleted this once before, Selena Gomez reposted this eye-popping thirst trap on Instagram in February 2023 while announcing a hiatus. Power move. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As many of us are painfully aware, there was recently a revival — not Selena’s excellent album, Revival — of tensions on this front.

Selena had a minor eyebrow mishap and shared it with her fans and followers. She also reclaimed her place as most followed Instagram account.

That was the extent of her role in any of this. None of her words or actions had to do with Hailey whatsoever.

However, within hours of Selena’s post, Kylie and Hailey were — for some reason — comparing eyebrows over video chat.

Kylie then shared this to her Instagram Story. Even though she is a grown woman with two kids, some suspected that she was shading Selena.

Selena herself even stepped in to try to diffuse the situation, noting that she did not think that there were bad intentions — at least, not on Kylie’s part. She added that she is a “fan” of Kylie. Extremely diplomatic of her.

However, fans could not help but notice all of this go down. It seemed like either a weird coincidence or an even weirder instance of petty shade.

Meanwhile, those on social media began to remind themselves — and each other — of Hailey’s history with Selena.

For years, people have documented how Hailey seems to copy Selena. We don’t just mean launching beauty brands, but giving almost word-for-word answers in interviews that mirror Selena’s.

There is a lengthy, lengthy history of Hailey seemingly obsessing over Selena Gomez. Her business ventures, her social media posts, her statements in interviews.

We’re not just talking about the past. This week, Selena posted a throwback photo from her childhood. You know who else did? Hailey. Totally innocuous on its own, but it’s part of a larger pattern that creeps people out.

Far be it from us to recommend that anyone subject themselves to TikTok, but there are some great examples of this apparent copycat behavior. Notably, it always goes one way.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Anyway, earlier this month, Justin Bieber stepped out onto the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles.

This came after weeks of social media users looking over his wife’s recent behavior and learning about her apparent fixation.

The result? The crowd began to chant “F–k Hailey Bieber.” It was not, we are to understand, merely their suggestion for what he should do when he got home.

Naturally, all of this “upset Justin and distressed Hailey too,” the insider dished.

We could see the effects of this distress for ourselves, as a clearly artificial deluge of puff pieces about Hailey began to flood the internet.

Justin and his money and publicists and connections can do a lot. But it was not enough to overshadow the conversation.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber cuddled up to each other on what appears to be a yacht. The two got married, for better or for worse.

Apparently, Justin’s diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome has also contributed to the alleged marital issues.

“It put more pressure on the relationship,” the insider explained.

“Justin tends to take things out on Hailey. It makes her want to give up,” the source shared.

Justin Bieber really is in love with his wife. Sorry to all the haters who doubted this marriage.

According to the insider, “she doesn’t understand why marriage has to be this hard.” And there are other issues, like trust.

“It’s left Hailey feeling hopeless at times,” the source noted.

However, the insider stressed that “they have a lot of growing up to do. It’s been a painful metamorphosis for them.”