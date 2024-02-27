Eddie Driscoll, character actor known for his work on some of the biggest shows of the 90’s and 2000’s has passed away, and his cause of death is heartbreaking.

Though he passed away at the end of 2023, news of Eddie’s death is just being announced now.

Actor Jimmy Palumbo, Eddie’s lifelong friend, confirmed his death to People Magazine, as well as why his pal is no longer with us.

Eddie Driscoll (left) and Mark Edgar Stephens at the gala opening night of Lythgoe Family Productions and LA’s Best present “Cinderella” a modern musical in the style of a British panto at the El Portal Theater on November 27, 2010 in North Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Eddie Driscoll’s Cause Of Death

“He could do it all – sing, dance, act, comedy,” Jimmy shared. “He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone that worked with him loved him.”

And the list of those who worked with him was long!

Eddie appeared in countless hit TV shows, including Desperate Housewives, Mad Men, Entourage, Sex and the City and more recently, This Is Us. He also had a recurring role on the soap opera Days of Our Lives and had a signifigant part in TNT’s The Last Ship as Randall Croft.

Eddie’s pal confirms that he died in Los Angeles on Dec. 15 after a months-long battle with stomach cancer.

He suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism, which Yale Medicine notes is “a life-threatening condition characterized by a large blood clot that lodges at the bifurcation of the pulmonary artery, obstructing blood flow to both lungs.”

“It got tough there at the end, but he was a trooper. He hung on as long as he could,” Jimmy added.

