Kevin Federline Claims He "Couldn't Get Involved" in Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

Kevin Federline has a lot of nerve, in the worst way possible.

While the world isn’t entirely sure why K-Fed is attacking Britney Spears like this, it’s definitely weird. And presumably for financial gain.

In a teaser for his upcoming interview, Britney’s loser ex claims that he felt sorry for her during the conservatorship.

He claims that he was so wrapped up being a first-rate dad to their sons that he just couldn’t try to help save their mom.

In the promo ahead of his 60 Minutes Australia interview, Kevin Federline discusses Britney Spears’ life story.

From early 2008 until late 2021, she had little to no autonomy under a dubious at best conservatorship.

“I was mortified for her,” Kevin says in the interview teaser. “I really was.”

We should note that “mortified” has a specific meaning, usually embarrassed to the point of wishing that one were dead.

However, particularly in American English, the term can also mean horrified or upset.

Kevin then adds: “I still feel bad.”

So why did he not champion the cause of his ex-wife’s quest for freedom?

Britney could not speak out, hire her own attorney, or do much of anything else.

Her awful father had tapped her phone, was monitoring her home, and would “punish” her for attempts at freedom, Britney has since shared.

But Kevin’s interview seems to cite that he was not as free as most people imagine.

Their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, were his highest priority. At least, that is how he is explaining it.

“The boys, the boys, the boys,” we see him tell the camera.

“I had to worry about them,” Kevin insists. That, at least, is certainly true.

“I couldn’t get involved,” he claims. That is a harder pill to swallow for many of Britney’s supporters.

It is interesting to consider a situation in which helping a woman gain her human rights is not also helpful to her sons.

Kevin would have you believe that he spent Britney’s nearly 14 years of captivity preoccupied with “keeping my boys safe.”

Of course, he also added that “it’s been a few months since they’ve actually seen” Britney.

As Britney herself has acknowledged, it is not unusual for teens to have friction with one or both parents. That doesn’t mean that it isn’t tough.

Kevin also delved into his own erstwhile relationship with Britney.

“It was great until it wasn’t,” he says in the teaser.

The special airs on Sunday, September 4. We’re sure that we’ll all have a lot to grumble about on Monday as a result.

Kevin Federline could have faded into obscurity, without offering any public comments beyond the bare minimum.

The occasional public congratulations for Britney, through his attorney, would have been enough.

“Congrats on winning your freedom!” and “Nice wedding!” would cost him nothing, and bring in only good PR.

So why in the world has he been seemingly on a tear in recent weeks with his sudden hostility towards Britney?

This is the guy who insists that Britney’s sons don’t want anything to do with her.

He has also shamed her for her Instagram posts, as if it’s unusual for a mom of teens to be a little “cringe” online.

Worst of all, K-Fed has actually defended Jamie Spears. That part seems unforgivable.

He outlandishly claimed that Britney’s universally despised father probably had her best interests at heart.

Jamie had other supporters in the past. But most of them saw the light. Some more dramatically than others.

The best guess is that K-Fed did the math. Their sons are 16 and 15. Child-support won’t last forever.

If he can drum up support for his bizarre anti-Britney stuff, maybe he can get a book deal or land more interviews.

We can understand his desire to have some sort of income when the child-support well dries up. But this seems to be going a bit too far.