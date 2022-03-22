Amanda Bynes Conservatorship Ends After 8 Years!!

In February, Amanda Bynes filed to end her conservatorship with the full support of her parents and fans.

She has a fiance. She has a new career. She has hopes and dreams for her future, including a new home.

On Tuesday, March 22, a hearing took place to determine her future.

The court ruled to terminate her consrvatorship after nearly nine years. Amanda is free!

Tuesday's hearing was brief but pivotal.

Judge Roger L. Lund addressed Amanda Bynes, though she was not present in court.

"Good luck," the judge said. "The conservatorship is no longer needed or required."

"She has done everything the court has asked," Judge Lund noted.

In August of 2013, Amanda's mother was granted temporary conservatorship, which became a full conservatorship the following year.

Now, with the support of her parents and countless fans, the conservatorship has been abolished.

Through her attorney, David A. Esquibias, Amanda spoke to People after this transformative moment.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship," she began.

Amanda continued: "I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time."

"I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents," Amanda stated.

She was thanking them "for their support over the last nine years."

Unlike Britney Spears' infamous conservatorship, Amanda's own family was not facing off against her in court to oppose her human rights.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health," Amanda stated.

She did this "so that I can live and work independently."

"And," Amanda affirmed, "I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter."

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavors," Amanda declared.

She also plugged one, noting that she has upcoming projects "including my fragrance line."

"And," Amanda concluded, "look forward to sharing more when I can."

Tuesday's ruling was no surprise to those who had been following the case.

It was, to be sure, welcome news for all involved.

But Judge Lund had already signaled this outcome with a tentative ruling noting that the conservatorship was clearly "no longer required."

Amanda knew that the conservatorship's days were numbered, too.

As we previously reported, Amanda and her fiance, Paul Michael, had already been househunting.

The two settled on a Los Angeles property where they planned to move after the conservatorship ended -- meaning now.

Obviously, we do not know -- or wish to know -- Amanda's new address.

However, we know that it is in a private neighborhood and close to the ocean.

It is also a rental, giving Amanda and Paul some much-needed catchup time before they look for a more long-term residence.

Amanda and Paul met in 2019, both being in rehab.

Months later, in 2020, the two became engaged.

While many of Amanda's fans and supporters were initially worried, the two are still together years later without new red flags.

Amanda and Paul may have been in a relationship for years, but they have not been together as most adult couples are.

She has been living in a sober living facility that is exclusively for women.

Unable to sleep anywhere else, let alone move, she and Paul have never before been able to share a roof.

No one -- including Amanda -- denies that she was in serious trouble a decade ago.

As many advocates who have called for conservatorship reform have noted, sometimes people do need systems in place to help them.

But one mental health crisis should not lead to a lifetime of confinement or worse. It is good that Amanda could follow Britney's journey to freedom.