Amy Roloff Reveals: Where Do Things Stand with Ex-Husband Matt?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

They’ve been lovers. They’ve been spouses. They remain parents. And they are still co-workers.

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff haven’t exactly had the smoothest, or the most typical, journey throughout their many decades of knowing each other… which may be one reason they drive such interest on Little People, Big World.

Viewers are just very curious where the former spouses stand.

Now, however, the mother of four is here to remove some of this mystery.

Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff in season 25 of’Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Ahead of this week’s Little People, Big World Season 25 premiere — on which Matt wondered just who the heck he rented his home out to — Amy sat down with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think one of the things you see is me changing and just being with Matt,” Amy teased on what fans can expect from upcoming episodes, acknowledging that she’s closer to her ex-husband these days than she has been in years.

“Just being with Matt and Caryn, we get involved in a big fundraising event with an organization that means a lot to me,” Amy added, previewing a storyline from season 25 and referencing Matt’s fiancee.

Amy also admitted in this interview that she didn’t “want anything to do with Matt” for quite some time.

Amy Roloff looks a bit concerned in this photo from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

“But then it’s like, ‘Well, Amy you built up this wall, but who’s this wall keeping out? Is it you? Or is it him and he could care less?'” Amy went on, citing the advice of husband Chris Marek.

“So I think with Chris’ help — Chris has been a great help to bring that wall down — and say, ‘You know, he’s still the father of my kids, still the grandfather of my kid.’

“We — or should say I — should get along with Matt and Caryn.”

This said, Amy has also been open of late about her disappointment with Matt… most notably when it comes to how he handled the potential sale of his farm.

Amy Roloff speaks to the camera here on Season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Amy and Matt were married for over 25 years, of course, so nothing will ever be the same between them. Not like it once was, we mean.

“We’re not gonna be best friends but we enjoy our time, we had a focus, we accomplished something really great,” Amy told ET, talking again about this fundrasier.

“We still get together as family… to me, it really just tells a story about a family that’s continued to grow, continue to change.

“But I think the ultimate element of the whole thing is we’re still family.”

Amy and Matt Roloff on the farm a few years ago. (TLC)

This really is the main appeal of Little People, Big World.

It’s not The Kardashians. Folks don’t tune in to see fights or feuds; they mostly just want to see a close-knit family act, well, close-knit.

“I mean, “We may say things, we may do this, you know, some tense moments and stuff but, you know, in the end, we’re family,” Amy concluded to ET.

Little People, Big World Season 25 airs on TLC on Tuesday nights at 9/8c.