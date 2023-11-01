Tyler Christopher, Emmy-Winning General Hospital Star, Dead at 50

Very sad and extremely shocking news out of the entertainment world:

Tyler Christopher, an Emmy-winning actor best known for his role on the soap opera General Hospital, has passed.

He was 50 years old.

The awful news was shared on Instagram by Christopher’s former co-star, Maurice, Benard.

Tyler Christopher attends the 2018 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” Benard wrote online. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”

Benard continued as follows:

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.

“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

Tyler Christopher in a scene that airs the week of September 27, 2010 on ABC’s GENERAL HOSPITAL. (Getty)

Christopher played the character of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016.

In addition to his work on the ABC medical drama, the star portrayed Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019 and also made appearances in Thor: God of Thunder, Shouting Secrets, Out of the Black and Pretty Broken.

Christopher won a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for General Hospital.

Tyler Christopher speaks onstage at the 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

In his heartfelt message, Benard also noted that “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.

“We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

In 2008, Christopher married former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo; the two got divorced in 2021.

The exes two children: Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher.

Christopher was also previously married to Desperate Housewives cast member Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

Christopher’s manager honored the star in a statement to E! News.

“This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss,” the rep said.

“He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”

This past May, Christopher was arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport for public intoxication and then released on $250 bail.

Back in 2019, Christopher was arrested for a similar incident in 2019 when he fell asleep in the back of an Uber.

Tyler Christopher attends The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS)

Said General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini in a statement of his own:

“I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing.

“He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine.

“On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”