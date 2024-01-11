It’s the Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour reunion we didn’t know we needed.

All right everyone! Gird your loins!

Hathaway and Wintour were the latest celebrity guest stars of the show everyone who loves theater is talking about on Broadway.

The Devil Wears Prada star and Vogue’s infamous Editor-In-Chief surprised audiences at “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” at Wednesday night’s show.

Most shows ends with a special celebrity guest appearance that wil often floor stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

Yes, it’s as much of a surprise for them as it is for the audience.

Anne Hathaway, wearing a very familiar outfit to DWP fans, chats with Anna Wintour, the so-called “inspiration” of the iconic 2006 film. ( (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors))

‘Devil Wears Prada IRL’: Anne Hathaway & Anna Wintour Unite

Case in point: when Hathaway and Wintour arrived on stage, basically living out a real life scene from The Devil Wears Prada, Gad is so overcome, he quite literally falls to the floor.

In the cameo, Wintour, wearing her iconic black sunglasses, is a Broadway producer, come to give the guys a contact for their show. She’s accompanied by, you guessed it, her “assistant,” Hathaway.

“Still?” questions Hathaway on stage as Wintour introduces her as such. But in that moment, without a word being spoken, it’s like you can hear Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priesley character saying, “Please, bore someone else with your questions.”

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, Serena Williams, and Eric Adams attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. ( (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors))

The reunion is a dream for anyone who still loves the 2006 movie.

Ugh, hang on, I need to watch the clip AGAIN!

‘Gutenberg! The Musical’ Celebrity Guests

Now, if you’re not a theater nerd, and all of this makes zero sense to you, allow me to explain.

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are the stars of Broadway’s riotous musical comedy “Gutenberg! The Musical!” It’s a two man show, meaning they hold down the fort on stage 8 shows a week.

The show follows Bud and Doug, two best pals who have a dream of putting on a Broadway show together.

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad attend Variety’s The Business of Broadway Breakfast, promoting their new show. ((Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images))

To the delight of not only fans but the two actors themselves, a surprise guest comes out at the end of each performance to — spoiler alert — give them a contract to put their show on Broadway.

The list of celebrities who have shown up in the role is LONG! Everyone from Gad’s Frozen family members Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, to comedic legends like Will Ferrell and Weird Al Yankovic, to Broadway legends Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Patti LuPone.

if you want to see the show, you shouldn’t move at a glacial pace (You know how that thrills me), as the show will close on January 28th.

But if you can make it, no doubt these final shows will go out with a bang.

Ok, that’s all.