Tammy Slaton Claps Back at Critic, Cries Out: I Know I’m Ugly!

Tammy Slaton is trying her best, you guys.

Unfortunately, she often has to deal with the absolute worst.

Earlier this week, the 1000-Lb Sistes cast member was attacked by a total stranger online, as someone had the nerve to ask the following of Tammy on social media:

“Why do you sound like that, you sound like you can’t breathe and you got [something] stuck in your throat also, are you gonna get that gobbler removed?”

We know: People can absolutely suck.

Slaton referred to the commenter as “so rude” and then added in her response:

“My ‘gobbler’ will get removed when my doctors say I’m ready to.

“I haven’t started plateauing [with my weight loss] yet. You people make me feel so insecure sometimes. I can’t help it.”

Tammy weighed over 700 pounds to start 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 and is now down below 400.

She deserves to be praised to the high heavens as she accomplishes such life goals as sitting comfortably in the front seat of a car.

Thankfully, there are plenty of folks out there giving Slaton her props on a regular basis.

We just feel awful that she also must deal with trolls such as the individual above.

While the TLC personality wiped away tears at one part of her TikTok video this week, she went on to insist that she’s “proud” of herself for how far she’s come.

“I worked so hard,” Tammy continued.

“I’m proud of myself. Do I still think I’m ugly? Yes. Am I getting pretty? Yes. The reason why I sounded so out of breath in my video is because I wasn’t trying to really sing it because I have family members here that were asleep.

“I wasn’t trying to be too loud.”

Slaton checked into a rehab facility early last year and then qualified for gastric bypass surgery.

She’s still mourning her late husband, too, which is what makes remarks such as the one from this moron online even all the more harsh.

In another TikTok post, Tammy admitted that she felt the need to respond to this hater because the comment “touched the depression part of myself.”

She also encouraged others to be kind, adding:

“I don’t have the heart to be ugly with somebody. You never know what somebody’s going through. You can say one thing wrong to that person and … suicide.”

Slaton does want to be clear, however:

She’s been through “a lot” recently, but no. She isn’t feeling suicidal herself.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton said in July.

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”