Julia Roberts Nude Scenes: Why You Won’t Find One In Any Of Her Movies

Julia Roberts has a career many in Hollywood envy and she herself can be proud.

Something else she’s proud of? Never having to compromise her beliefs.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Julie was candid about her “G-Rated” career – her words – and why she’s never stripped down in any of her films.

Julia Roberts is being honored with the Board of Governors award during the 25th Annual American Society of Cinematographers Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 13, 2011Â ((Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images))

Julia Roberts Says ‘No’ To Nude Scenes

“I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something,” she admitted. She quickly added that her own decision to keep things clean isn’t a criticism of others who haven’t.

“Not to be criticizing others’ choices,” she added, “but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself.”

Given some of her past roles, it’s a testament to her star power that she’s been able to stick to her roles.

Anyone remember the steamy flick Closer? Or better still, that time she played a prostitute?

Big kudos to her for knowing those stories could be told and that those characters could be compelling without having to be stripped down.

Julia Roberts attends Netflix’s “Leave The World Behind” premiere at Paris Theater on December 04, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images))

Being Famous Is ‘Exhausting’

In the interview, Julia was asked about the next generation of movie stars and if they have it better than she did coming up in Hollywood.

She didn’t sound entirely optimistic.

“I don’t know if it’s better, because it’s not my experience, but it just seems very different,” she said.

What does she mean by that? In short, that the role of actress has become very “cluttered”.

“There are so many elements to being famous now, it just seems exhausting… There’s more elements, there’s more noise, there’s more outlets, there’s more stuff.”

Julia Roberts attends the “August: Osage County” premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on December 12, 2013 in New York City. ((Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images))

‘I Love To Make People Laugh’

Perhaps one of the aspects of her career she’s most proud of is the fact that she’s been in so many successful rom-coms.

We’re talking Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and My Best Friend’s Wedding, all pretty much back-to-back.

While some would consider this kind of work just the gateway to get to Oscar-worthy roles, Julia reveres this work.

“I love to make people laugh. It brings me so much joy it’s almost stupid.”