Clare Crawley is a first-time mother.

Late on Monday, the former Bachelorette lead alerted followers to this blessed news via her Instagram Story.

Sharing a video on her way to meet her baby girl — who Crawley and husband Ryan Dawkins welcomed this week through a surrogate — Crawley showed the snowy roadsides and wrote along with it:

“Feels like a good day to have a baby!”

Clare Crawley arrives to attend iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM Wango Tango at The Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on June 4, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Crawley then went ahead and posted another update 14 hours later, uploading a photo where she and Dawkins embrace while dressed in hospital scrubs.

“She’s here! Healthy + beyond loved,” the new parent wrote. “Dream come true.”

Crawley confirmed that a child was on the way back in July, writing on social media:

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!

“This TRULY is what my dreams are made of!

“I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!”

Here is a promotional photo of Clare Crawley and Chris Harrison from back when the former was The Bachelorette. (ABC)

Fast forward to January 15 and we now know Crawley and Dawkins are parents to a daughter named Rowen Lily. She came into the world at 6 lbs., 10 oz.

Gushed Crawley online shortly after passing along this update:

“I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!”

Clare Crawley flashes a big smile here while talking to a suitor on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. (ABC)

This marks the third baby for Dawkins, who also has two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

“This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point,” added Crawley last summer.

“I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!”

Clare Crawley talks about “drama” in this confessional from her season of The Bachelorette. (ABC)

As the Bachelorette on Season 16, Crawley became the first series anchor to leave the series early because she fell so hard for one suitor.

The reality star and Dale Moss got engaged on air before Clare walked away… only to break up a couple years later. Under seemingly ugly circumstances.

“I always feel like I do not want to have regrets and I don’t even know if I would have done things differently because I was doing the best I could at the time with the information that I had,” Crawley said in October 2021 of Moss.

“And if my biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man’s words and who he showed me he was, I don’t think that that’s a regret.

“I trusted somebody.

“I believed somebody that they were who that they said they were [and] that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.”

Clare Crawley is simply stunning in this promotional poster for her unique season of The Bachelorette. (ABC)

That was back then, however?

Now?

Crawley is a happily married mother!

We are so very, very happy for her.