Is King Charles preparing to abdicate the throne?
Despite the scare of Kate Middleton’s recent hospitalization, she and William are still the future queen and king of England.
And their ascension to the throne may come sooner than they expected.
Charles waited entire generations to be in charge. Now, he may step down in the not-so-distant future and usher in the reign of William.
Who knows King Charles better than his former royal butler?
Paul Burrell worked for Princess Diana for over a decade, all prior to her sudden and tragic death in 1997.
According to The New York Post, Burrell predicts that Charles will hand over the crown to William within 10 years.
For now, he’s paving the way for William to become king and Kate to become queen before they reach the same old age that 75-year-old Charles has.
“I think it will happen in this country,” Burrell suggested.
“I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years,” he continued. “I think this is a 10-year plan.”
In Burrell’s estimation, Charles is currently “buying time” and likely has a “10-year plan” before he steps down.
Remember, King Charles was set for life the moment that he was born
“I don’t think he will want to continue being king,” Burrell speculated.
He noted that this is a time “when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarch and enjoy it.”
Retirement has a lot of benefits. Especially when you have a thankless job as an overpriced mascot, but your adult children might actually enjoy the gig.
“The queen would never have done that,” Burrell acknowledged.
He noted that this is “because she came from a different generation, her entire life was molded around being a monarch.”
Burrell went on to add: “But the king will know exactly what to do and take a page out of Prince Philip’s book and say, ‘I’ve done enough’ and want to do things he wants to do.”
If King Charles does abdicate, how will the citizenry respond?
“I think the country will embrace a new, young king and queen,” Burrell speculated.
“And,” he added, “it will complete the circle that Diana’s son will be king.”
Notably, Charles is less popular than his son and heir — and less popular than his late mother was.
Notably, Charles would not be the only or first monarch (though it is bonkers that any still exist) to step down to allow a middle-aged heir to take the throne.
After all, just weeks ago, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced her abdication – during her December 31 New Year’s speech, no less. Two weeks later, Crown Prince Frederik took the throne.
Many believe that 83-year-old Margrethe simply wanted to watch her son become king. And, perhaps, to allow a younger generation to guide things, however symbolically.
Charles has always had progressive-for-a-royal sensibilities
Though he is not necessarily a good person, King Charles does want to leave the world a better place.
Perhaps he, too, would like to see younger minds and faces represent the monarchy.
And Burrell suspects that, when he’s a few years into his 80s, Charles will pass the crown on to William.
Are William and Kate ready to become King and Queen?
Burrell predicts that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be stepping up in their royal duties in the coming years, including this one.
(After Kate recovers from her health scare, of course)
As they act on their responsibilities, Charles can capitalize on his daughter-in-law’s popularity. And William and Kate can show how prepared they are for an eventual abdication.
Obviously, only King Charles knows his plans for the future.
And he could always change his mind. Plans change. Minds change. We live in tumultuous times.
But maybe the UK can look forward to a not-so-distant future without Charles in charge.