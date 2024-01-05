Kim Kardashian and her workout videos are a sight to behold.
And no, not for the reason that you’re thinking. (Okay, not only that)
Even though Kim will call Khloe out in public rants, the sisters do some of their best workouts when they’re encouraging each other.
And the results really speak for themselves.
Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to share a series of looks at her intense workouts.
One of the advantages to fabulous wealth is that Kim can work out in a sprawling, private gym with the help of a personal trainer.
She also has the emotional support — and verbal praise — of fitness-focused Khloe as she lifts barbells and other weights.
Khloe Kardashian is the Ultimate Hype Girl
During one of the tantalizing videos that Kim shared, we could even hear Khloe’s words of encouragement as she surveyed Kim’s sculpted back and iron determination.
“Oh my god,” Khloe exclaimed multiple times during the video. “What are you training for?”
Kim answered her succinctly: “Life!” (In Khloe’s opinion, Kim’s training routine was a better fit for “The Olympics”)
Kim Kardashian Leg Days are No Joke
Her initial post was part of a series of Story posts in which Kim showed off and discussed her workouts.
Leg day is notoriously difficult for many people.
But Kim, under the guidance of her trainer, was sure to flex her legs while using weights to keep her body in top condition.
Kim Kardashian has Stubborn Hamstrings
“This hamstring curl in is a killer,” Kim admitted in the caption of one of her Story posts.
She explained that she could not slow down her workout because it was deceptively brutal.
Hamstrings are a muscle group of prominent tendons that run through your legs. And many people (especially tall people, but also Kim) find that they are very difficult during stretches and workouts.
Time for Kim Kardashian to Step Up (Literally)
“Step ups are deadly too,” Kim admitted in another Story post, “but a must!”
Kim showed herself doing a much more challenging version of using simple steps.
The seat that she’s using is higher than most steps, and the lower “step” is not a flat surface. This forces her to balance, which uses more muscle groups.
Cue the Kim Kardashian Hip Thrust Jokes
Thirsty followers and wannabe comedians alike were overjoyed to see Kim work out her abs, hips, and legs.
“I hate these hip thrusts!” Kim announced. “She makes me do them three times a week!”
Kim acknowledged that “consistency is key.” She also explained how they were making creative use of other workout equipment to change things up.
Kim Kardashian’s 2024 Fitness Goals
“We’re going for heavier weights this year,” she shared on another Story post.
“Set small fitness goals,” she advised, “and stick with them.”
While most of Kim’s workout strategy is simply not an option for the vast majority of people (because she is rich), that is a solid suggestion.