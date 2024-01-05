Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are now exclusive! Things are getting serious.

When we reported on the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, we mentioned the presence of fan-favorites in the mix.

Veronica and Jamal won over viewers — first separately, and then together when they revealed their romance.

No longer an open relationship, they’re going steady. But living on opposite coasts is presenting its own challenges.

Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez share a kiss in the kitchen. (Image Credit: TLC)

Veronica and Jamal Aren’t Single (But Are Still on The Single Life)

In a clip from the Monday, January 8 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are bringing fans up to speed.

She shares that they’re now an “exclusive” couple. Previously, they kept their long-distance romance open and somewhat casual.

Jamal lives in San Diego — just as his mom, Kimberly, does. And Veronica of course lives in Charlotte.

To the confessional camera, Veronica Rodriguez shares how well things have been going. (Image Credit: TLC)

Years ago, Tim Malcolm was dating Colombian model Jeniffer Tarazona. It did not end well.

However, in the process, viewers met Veronica. She is not only his ex, but his co-parent and best friend.

Over time, through Pillow Talk and her own season of The Single Life, Veronica became a fan-favorite.

Preparing eggs in the kitchen, Jamal Menzies serves up some sweet domesticity. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kimberly Menzies’ relationship with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar was legendary, and ended as poorly as everyone expected.

Jamal won over viewers as he supported his mother, expressed concerns about Usman, and was generally just extremely handsome on screen.

Even though they were both really just guest cast members on the franchise (at first), Jamal and Veronica took center stage when they announced their relationship.

Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez revealed their relationship on a very memorable Tell All. (Image Credit: TLC)

Veronica and Jamal’s Relationship Was a Surprise

As it turned out, it all started with Veronica getting advice on where to go out to eat during a trip to San Diego.

Jamal’s advice turned into a dinner invitation. And that turned into an overnight visit.

In the sneak peek clip below, we learn that Veronica describes things as going well … despite Jamal being “not a great communicator.”

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica Rodriguez emphasizes that communication is key. (Image Credit: TLC)

“You suck at communication,” Veronica bluntly tells Jamal during a mostly cute kitchen moment. “You don’t text back at all.”

When they’re together, she affirms, he’s great at communication (not everyone is). The problem is when they’re on opposite coasts.

Jamal doesn’t necessarily disagree — at least, not with the fact that he doesn’t text back right away. He doesn’t feel like they need to “talk 24/7.”

Veronica Rodriguez provides her blunt feedback: that her boyfriend isn’t great at long-distance communication. (Image Credit: TLC)

Jamal Prefers Speaking in Person

“I’m more of a face to face person, that’s always been my vibe,” Jamal then explains to the confessional camera.

“Like, when we’re here, we’re here,” he emphasizes.

“But,” Jamal explains, “Veronica takes it personally when I’m not available to her.”

Jamal knows that Veronica takes this personally “and I can see maybe an insecurity of her thinking like, ‘Oh, he just doesn’t care to talk to me.'”

He then stresses: “But that’s never been the case.”

Many relationships grapple with conflicting communication styles. This can be a quirk, a hurdle to overcome, or a total dealbreaker.

Standing in the kitchen, Jamal Menzies hears feedback on his communication skills. (Image Credit: TLC)

Are Veronica and Jamal Compatible?

“I want to settle down, like, forever-ever with someone,” Veronica tells the confessional camera.

“And I just want things to keep going well for Jamal and [my] relationship,” she affirms.

“I think it’s worth the risk,” Veronica expresses. “But if he hurts me, it, you know, could crush me.”

Speaking to the 90 Day: The Single Life confessional camera, Jamal Menzies explains his communication philosophy. (Image Credit: TLC)

Veronica and Jamal could see their popularity take a nose dive if things go poorly.

(And, given the 90 Day Fiance fandom’s notorious misogyny problem, we could see only Veronica taking the blame)

But considering that they’ll be sharing a screen with franchise villains like Natalie Mordovtseva, viewers should have an easy time remembering what true toxicity looks like.

This is the official promo image for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. Someone owes Chantel Everett an apology. They did just fine by Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez, however. Oddly, neither of those two are single. (Image Credit: TLC)

Season 4 will also feature Tim Malcolm. He’s Veronica’s bestie, after all.

Tim also has big opinions about Veronica’s love life. That’s normal for a best friend, but it can take a toll on her date nights.

We know from past previews that Tim and Jamal will have some sort of conflict. But we don’t yet know what it’s all about — or how that impacts this relationship.