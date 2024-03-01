Thomas Kingston Cause of Death REVEALED, Horrific

We have an update on the death of Thomas Kingston.

As previously reported, the ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton and the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston died on Sunday, February 25.

He was 45 years old.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston watch a race on day five of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds,” Gloucestershire Police said in a statement to Hello! at the time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Now, meanwhile, a spokesperson for the coroner’s office has confirmed the following when it comes to Thomas Kingston:

“The cause of death given was traumatic wound to the head.”

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor on the steps of the chapel after their wedding at St George’s Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Yes, Kingston died by suicide… at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds, reports have also indicated.

Senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, said Kingston had lunch with his mom and dad before his father took their dogs on a walk, the outlet reported.

“On his return, Mr. Kingston was not in the house,” Skerrett said, according to The Telegraph.

A Twitter post from Sky News correspondent Dan Whitehead explained that Kingston “was found in a locked outbuilding with a catastrophic head injury — a gun was found at the scene.”

Truly awful.

Thomas Kingston arrives for the Lord Mayor’s reception for the National Service of Thanksgiving at The Guildhall on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Gabriella is the daughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. This means that Gabriella is a second cousin of King Charles III.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother,” a statement from Kington’s family read this week.

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Elsewhere, a message on behalf of King Charles and wife Queen Camilla said:

The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.