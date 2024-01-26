Did Countess Luann and Joe Bradley hook up in New York this week?

Even though The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 was a polarizing success among many viewers, no one has forgotten the OGs.

This week, reports of RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps hooking up with Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley took the internet by storm.

Is this a Bravolebrity match made in heaven (or at least BravoCon)? And did it involve cheating?

Real Housewives of New York City Star ‘Countess’ Luann de Lesseps as she appears on the season 11 reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What did Luann de Lesseps and Joe Bradley get up to?

Eyewitnesses spoke to Us Weekly to report that Luann de Lesseps and Joe Bradley were making moves at New York’s Dream Hotel.

This alleged hookup went down on Wednesday night.

According to these snoops, the 58-year-old countess and the 28-year-old restaurant VIP manager were “all over each other.” Get it, girl!

Joe Bradley appears on Season 2 of Southern Hospitality. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Apparently, the sparks began flying during a professional interaction. It’s no coincidence that they’re both Bravolebrities.

According to the report, Luann and Joe were already “getting flirty” while filming an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Later that night, they went to the venue, which is where eyewitnesses saw their alleged exchange of affection.

Watch What Happens Live aired on Thursday night, but taped the day before.

Here’s where things become complex: Joe is already in an entanglement with one of the Winter House cast, Danielle Olivera.

He actually discussed that romance on WWHL. And Danielle was in the audience — and Luann was in the chair next to Joe’s.

After seeing the episode, some viewers suspected that Danielle and Joe may have spent time apart after what Joe told Andy. Which may have given Luann her opening — allegedly.

Luann de Lesseps appears on season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Did Countess Luann and Joe Bradley actually hook up?

An inside source spoke to Page Six about Luann and Joe’s hookup report … and denied it.

“This is just a rumor,” the insider insisted, “and is not true.”

That is certainly interesting. Thus far, neither Luann nor Joe (or their respective reps) have put out any sort of statement, one way or the other.

On Season 2 of Southern Hospitality, Joe Bradley wears a white undershirt under a cobalt blue blazer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What’s interesting here is that, denials or not, Joe met Danielle via BravoCon. The two hit it off in Vegas, made eyes at each other in the green room, and ended up boning on the last night of the event.

Since then, the two have managed to visit each other while carrying on a long-distance relationship.

However, this week, Joe did open up to Us Weekly about how he has been “pressing the brakes a little bit” to avoid official boyfriend/girlfriend labels.

In front of the Southern Hospitality confessional camera, Joe Bradley speaks his mind. (Image Credit: Bravo)

If Danielle was there in the audience, what happened?

Danielle lives in New York. Her appearing in the audience for WWHL was an obvious choice.

But it’s possible that Joe publicly speaking about “moving too fast” with her and hesitating to call her his girlfriend created a small rift. Perhaps enough for Joe to end up making eyes at a different Bravolebrity that night.

At least, that’s what some Bravo fans are suggesting in light of the report that they were packing on the PDA.

Luann De Lesseps wears pearls and a black halter top on the RHONY Reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Again, we have no official word on whether Luann and Joe Bradley actually hooked up. Even with multiple eyewitnesses, maybe they were just … talking in a way that seemed cozy?

Luann has never given fans the impression that she’s shy about pursuing less-than-single men. That doesn’t mean that it happened with Joe.

But we may have to wait and hear it from Luann herself to see if she got her cougar on and pounced on the delectable Southern Hospitality star. Sometimes a rumor is just a rumor.