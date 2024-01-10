Julie Chrisley will have a prison birthday party with her kids. And she hopes that it will be her last behind bars.

As Julie and Todd Chrisley complete their prison sentences, they continue their lengthy appeals process.

Life goes on. They recently spent their first holiday season behind bars.

Now, Julie is about to celebrate her birthday. Though she won’t be alone, the milestone will be bittersweet.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Happy birthday to Julie Chrisley?

Friday, January 12 will be Julie Chrisley’s 51st birthday.

It will be her first birthday behind bars. And it comes just before the one-year anniversary of her reporting to prison.

The one silver lining is that People reports that Julie Chrisley will receive a very special visit in prison from daughter Savannah Chrisley, as well as Grayson and Chloe.

Savannah Chrisley talks here about her parents during an appearance on a podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Additionally, Chrisley family attorney Alex Little opened up about how Julie remains “hopeful” despite the circumstances.

“Julie is strong and optimistic and certainly doesn’t want to be behind bars for her birthday,” Little described.

“But,” he continued, “she’s hopeful that with the appeal, this will be the last birthday that she does spend on bars.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley received hefty prison sentences for their financial crimes. (Image Credit: USA Network)

Little added that there is currently “no real update” on this very “long” appeal process.

However, he added that both Julie and Todd Chrisley scored a minor appeal win last Thanksgiving and will have oral arguments in April 2024.

“It’s like a Supreme Court arguing with different judges,” Little explained. “So it’s just the judges and the lawyers.”

Julie Chrisley attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing a long time in prison

In November of 2022, Julie and Todd received their sentences for tax evasion and fraud. Both have been behind bars since January 2023.

To be blunt, their sentence lengths are outrageous. At first, they were to serve a combined 19 years behind bars.

Since then, things mellowed slightly. Julie received a sentence reduction to 5 years, and Todd received a reduction to 10 years.

Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Todd and Julie have relayed their difficult times behind bars to fans (and critics) through their adult children — particularly Savannah.

Savannah has raised the alarm about biohazards, unsafe food, violent threats, and extortion attempts.

According to their eldest daughter, Julie has been working on remaining busy as she tries to cope with her incarceration.

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days. (Image Credit: USA)

It sounds like Julie has not been reporting as much of her troubles behind bars to Savannah.

Meanwhile, Todd has been very vocal about things that he has witnessed. He has expressed a belief that his incarceration may be part of a divine plan to enact prison reform.

We cannot confirm anything of the sort. And it is always possible that Julie is having an easier time, even if it’s more likely that she is simply trying to shield her children from how miserable she feels.

Savannah Chrisley sits across from her brother, Grayson Chrisley, during the recording of a June 2023 episode of her podcast. The entire look has powerful “landlord white” vibes. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Julie and Todd are appealing their sentences

Both of the Chrisleys have been appealing their case since before they even reported to prison.

The next step in that lengthy process will be oral arguments. As we noted, that will begin in April.

It’s relatively uncommon for an appeals court to entertain oral arguments at this stage, so the family has taken this as a promising sign.

Todd Chrisley and his wife don’t seem to think the laws apply to them. It’s pretty sad, really. (Image Credit: USA)

To be blunt, Todd and Chrisley are not good people. They are not likeable people.

It is nonetheless to bizarre that they have received such lengthy sentences for financial crimes that many argue are victimless. They are not billionaires hiding fortunes; these two reality TV villains have “successful dentist” levels of wealth.

Sometimes, unsympathetic victims are still victims of a flawed system. At the risk of agreeing with Todd about just about anything, perhaps he can shed light on carceral justice issues while behind bars.