Jonathan Majors has been found guilty in his misdemeanor assault trial. But the big question now is: what’s next?

On Monday, Dec 18, 2023, the Marvel star was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree. After a whirlwind two-week trial in connection with an alleged fight between him and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, a jury found him guilty recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree.

Majors, who was present to hear the verdict in the case, remained stoic while dressed in a gray suit as the foreperson read out the charges, and announced he was deemed not guilty on two other counts. For those charges, one of assault and one of harassment, prosecutors needed to show that he had acted with intent during the alleged altercation with Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

During the trial, she testified “rage and aggression,” during their relationship, which culminated in his arrest last March after a physical altercation.

Is Jonathan Majors Going To Jail?

The trial, which began on December 4, stems from a March domestic incident involving Majors and Jabbari. Majors had pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment after he was arrested.

In NY, where the trial is being held, misdemeanor charges of assault carry a possible prison sentence of up to one year in jail. However, it’s unclear yet if Majors will serve time for this conviction.

Is Jonathan Majors Being Replaced As Kang?

Prior to his arrest, Majors was a rising star in Hollywood. He made his debut in the Marvel universe as the evil Kang the Conqueror in the finale of the Disney+ series, Loki. He later reprised the role in in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania, which released one month before he was arrested.

It has been reported that, since then, Kevin Feige and the Marvel team have been discussing a back-up plan to recast Major as Kang or change course with a different villain in the next phase of the movies. It’s not like they haven’t done it before (Edward Norton’s Hulk and Terrance Howard’s Rhodey), and Disney has already pulled an Oscar-buzz movie with Major from their roster over this. “Magazine Dreams,” a movie in which Majors plays an amateur bodybuilder, was originally slated for release on December 8.

Still, no official word has come yet from Disney or Marvel on whether Jonathan will carry on. Reports have come in though that he was unceremoniously “dumped” only moments after he was convicted.

Who is Jonathan Majors Dating?

(Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

From the start of the trial, prosecutors accused Majors of having a history of violence in his romantic relationships. In fact, the actor’s legal troubles may not be over as other former partners of have reported alleged abuse, and things may just be getting started.

However, standing alongside him almost every step of the way during the trial was his current girlfriend, Meagan Good. In fact, she was seen every single day of two-week trial in the first row behind Majors, even sometimes shedding a tear over the proceedings.