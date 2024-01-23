Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are heading for a divorce. That’s what fans have been hearing for years.

Honestly, when Jax and Brittany got married in 2019, fans were skeptical it would last the year.

The world of reality television has shown us many wildly dysfunctional couples over the years.

We never thought Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor would get engaged. But they proved us wrong in June of 2018. (Photo via Getty) (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

But very few of them were anywhere near to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

The question remains: has their marriage survived the drama? Well, here’s what they have to say on the matter.

A Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Divorce: Not Gonna Happen!

“We would never get divorced, we don’t believe in that. Not sure [why] people are saying that.

This was the response Jax gave to a commenter on Instagram back in December 2022.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. (Photo via Getty) (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Prior to this comment, Brittany hadn’t appeared on Jax’s Instagram page since July, which is sort of strange, considering the fact that dude posts constantly.

Then, out of the blue, the the happy couple were all smiles in a photo of them at a People’s Choice Awards after party.

Fans were quick to comment on the sudden reappearance of Brittany, with many taking it as a sign that the divorce rumors were bogus.

“You two look incredible together! Please tell me the divorce rumors are false! You belong together [red heart emoji],” one person wrote. And Jax responded with the above — and he’s kept saying they’re good ever since.

Jax Admits He Doesn’t ‘Believe’ In Divorce

Brittany and Jax starred on Vanderpump Rules for several seasons. (Photo via Getty) (Getty)

A month after that award show, the duo’s talked about their marriage on their podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany.

They were quick to insist that they were making things work in their marriage and that they would continue to do so.

Because there was no other choice.

“We would always hear when we got married, people were like, ‘They’ll be together for one year,’ or whatever. Now we’ve been together for eight years, almost married for four. We’re trucking through,” Brittany said on the podcast.

Jax took things a step further.

“I don’t believe in divorce. My parents didn’t get divorced,” he said. “I don’t believe in that. Marriage is work.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. ((Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio))

He added: “I’m not saying every day is amazing…There’s good days and there’s bad days, but that’s marriage, and that’s what makes your relationship stronger. We love hard. We fight hard. It’s amazing.”

Jax & Brittany’s Marriage: The Highs and Lows

Before they got fired from Vanderpump Rules for being racist, these two delivered non-stop drama as they careened toward the altar.

After all, Jax had been caught cheating on Brittany several times, most memorably with Faith Stowers.

Jax was later fired after it was revealed that he conspired with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute to have Faith arrested for crimes she didn’t commit.

Like we said — there’s messy, and then there’s Jax Taylor!

Jax & Brittany Now: Returning To Bravo

And they said it couldn’t be done. And yet..

Jax and Brittany set poised to return to Bravo after unceremoniously bowing out from Vanderpump Rules.

Now, they will appear in a new show called The Valley. Long gone are the days of partying – this show is all about their home life as parents of a toddler!

According to a press release, The Valley will follow “a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

Get ready to see a very different Jax and Brittany!