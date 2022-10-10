Jennifer Lopez Cares About Her Career More Than Marriage to Ben Affleck, Insider Claims

Back in July, fans rejoiced at the news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had gotten married at an all-night, drive-thru chapel in Las Vegas.

The non-traditional ceremony suited this non-traditional couple, who separated for 18 years before finding their way back to one another in 2020.

Not to be disrespectful to the partners whom Ben and Jen married and had kids with during their lengthy hiatus, but the couple’s two weddings (the second took place on Affleck’s massive estate in Georgia) felt like something out of a fairy tale.

Of course, there are no happy endings in real life, and it seems that Ben and Jen may have already reached the conclusion of their honeymoon phase.

It’s official! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. (Photo via Lopez)

According to a new report from Radar Online, Ben was shocked by Jen’s decision to return to work almost immediately after saying “I do.”

“She had him fooled for a while, but Ben’s realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was,” says a source close to the couple.

The Afflecks honeymooned in France, and to Ben’s surprise, Jen decided to make a side trip Capri, Italy, for a fashion shoot, rather than return to the LA with him.

Jennifer Lopez shared all the details of her second wedding to Ben Affleck! (Photo via Lopez)

Ben has explained in interviews that he’s “blown away” by his wife’s work ethic, but the source says he’s been “disappointed” by the fact that she sometimes seems to prioritize her career over time with family.

It seems that Jen is generally a more type-A, ambitious sort than Ben, and the difference in lifestyles has led to some complications.

“They’re back to the grind of work and parenting,” the the insider says. “Reality has set in.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are rumored to be having problems. Insiders say Lopez is furious about some of Affleck’s habits. (Photo via Getty)

Complicating the situation, of course, is the fact that Ben has three kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, while Jen has two with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The source says that Ben’s daughter Emme has become quite close with Jen’s daughter Seraphina, but “keeping everyone happy at the same time has been near impossible.”

And it’s not just the family issues that have placed a strain on Ben and Jen’s romance.

Will the second time be the charm for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? They got married over the summer. (Photo via Getty)

The insider claims that Jen is not a fan of some of Ben’s long-standing habits.

“He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he’s smoking more than ever,” says the source.

“Ben doesn’t clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer.”

Ben and Jen seem happy … but are they? (Photo via Getty)

One source claims that Jen even went so far as to have Ben’s motorcycle collection removed from the home while they were away on their honeymoon.

Perhaps her goal was to test the strength of their union early on.

If so, getting rid of Ben’s bikes without his knowledge was a hell of a way to go about it.

Next, Jen be asking the guy to give up his Dunkin Donuts and Red Sox fandom!