Armie Hammer was in a secret engagement. One so secret that we only know about it now that it’s over!

For a couple of years now, tasteless jokes about Armie Hammer have circulated. But his sensational “cannibalism fantasy” scandal wasn’t actually funny.

After multiple accusers came forward with their message histories, Armie put his career and social life into a nosedive.

For that reason, it’s deeply weird to hear that he had a secret engagement — one that has now ended. Weird, but not surprising.

Armie Hammer was in a Secret Engagement for Months

Page Six reports that Armie Hammer’s secret engagement to Marina Gris is over, and that she announced it on her Instagram Story.

On Thursday, January 11, she took to her social media to announce that she and Armie Hammer had broken off their engagement.

“It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie,” Marina expressed.

She described this as the end of “a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life.”

According to her, this chapter “closed a month ago.”

Who Is Marina Gris?

Adding to the mystery of the engagement is the fact that most people didn’t even know Armie was dating someone new.

No one knew until now that Armie was truly incolved with the 26-year-old Marina, who works as an IT consultant, who describes herself as “super interested in psychopaths” on Twitter.

Based upon Marina’s social media history, it appears that she and Armie became engaged in October of 2023.

While that timeline is not entirely clear, we know that Armie was making out with ex Lisa Perejma about seven months ago.

And a week before that PDA, he finalized his divorce with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. So … presumably, he and Marina got together during the past six or seven months

These days, Armie Hammer has quite a reputation

Marina acknowledged that she is, of course, “aware of the conversations and stories circulating” about the actor.

In 2021, multiple women opened up about alleged sexual relationships with Hammer. Below the sensationalist cannibalism fantasies were accusations of abuse and sexual assault, with Armie admitting to emotional abuse.

Marina noted that her own time with the disgraced actor was “positive and in no way reflective of these allegations.”

“I speak only from my perspective and my experiences,” Marina then emphasized.

“And,” she affirmed “am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships.” Very true!

“Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported, loved, and understood,” Marina shared. Strong words from any ex.

Marina, who works as an IT consultant, praised Armie Hammer as a “gentleman.”

She noted that their previous engagement was “rooted in strength, encouragement and deep mutual care,” before their “tough” breakup.

Marina expressed: “I am grateful to this relationship for the love and support I received, but now it’s a closed chapter.”

Apparently, Marina Gris has no hard feelings

“As I wish Armie happiness and fulfillment,” Marina announced.

“I hold onto our memories with fondness, including the laughter and light-hearted moments we shared,” she wrote.

Marina concluded her news by writing: “Be happy, shawty.”