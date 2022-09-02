Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Share Photos From Fabulous Wedding: Look at How Attractive We Are!

Back in July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-thru chapel in Las Vegas.

Sure, the A-listers are both fabulously wealthy these days, but they both come from humble beginnings, and the kitschy Sin City nuptials felt like Ben and Jen’s way of acknowledging their roots.

But the second wedding?

The second wedding was all about how far these two have come.

Ben and Jen are officially man and wife! (Photo via Getty)

Two weeks ago, the Afflecks exchanged vows once again, this time in front of a star-studded crowd on the 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia that Ben apparently owns.

The couple’s second wedding was no secret, but it wasn’t until yesterday that Jen posted the pics and shared her thoughts on marrying Batfleck for the second time.

Lopez began by reflecting on her walk down the “aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life.”

Jennifer Lopez has shared all the details of her second wedding to Ben Affleck! (Photo via Lopez)

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,” she wrote on her website.

“I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me.”

Lopez went on to explain that the day was an emotional one for a number of reasons.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time at his estate in Georgia. (Photo via Lopez)

“Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better,” the music legend wrote.

Lopez revealed that Affleck quoted one of his own movies in his vows.

“This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now,” Ben said.

“That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought…how perfect,” Lopez wrote.

It’s official! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. (Photo via Lopez)

Now, no one actually saw Live By Night, but we suppose Ben could’ve done worse in terms of quoting from his own movies.

“Argo f–k yourself” or pretty much any line from Gone Girl probably wouldn’t have gone over well.

Jen went on to say that the night before the wedding, she and Ben “laughed the night before about getting married again at our age.”

“We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Marry Me.” (Photo via Getty Images)

Lopez then explained that while her road to marrying Affleck was a long and winding one, she wouldn’t change a thing about it.

“The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing,” Lopez wrote.

“Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Last Duel” New York Premiere. (Photo via Getty Images)

“We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven,” she continued.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings and delights,” J-Lo added.

“It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives,” the actress and singer concluded.

Will the second time be the charm for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? They’re married once again! (Photo via Getty)

“We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

Jen has a way with words, and her love for her new husband is obvious in her moving essay.

We wish these two many years of happiness together!