Amber Portwood Has a New Boyfriend! And His Name is Gary!

Amber Portwood is hoping that the second time is the charm.

Or, to perhaps be more specific and accurate, she’s hoping that the second Gary in her romantic life ends up being her Prince Charming.

According to Us Weekly, the former Teen Mom standout has taken on a new lover.

Not a lot is known about this individual, except his first name is the same as her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

Amber Portwood attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Getty Images)

“She met him on a dating app four months ago,” an insider tells the aforementioned tabloid.

“They are taking their time getting to know each other, but it’s getting serious.”

All that’s really been confirmed about this second Gary is that he resides in Indianapolis, the same town as Amber.

Amber Portwood has been going through some through times. For many years now. (MTV)

Unlike past men Portwood has dated, Gary has never watched Teen Mom. He wasn’t familiar with Portwood’s past before they met, the source explains.

“All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” the report states.

“This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”

Without any judgment toward Portwood intended, this is likely a positive sign for the health and/or future of her new relationship.

Amber Portwood is pictured here on the very first episode of Teen Mom OG in 2020. (MTV)

Over the past couple of years, you see, Amber has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

She was accused last summer of bloodying her son’s lip and of refusing to bathe him, allegations that came out amid her ugly custody battle with ex Andrew Glennon.

“Petitioner genuinely fears for the minor child’s safety in Respondent’s care and believes that it would endanger the child’s physical health and well-being and significantly impair the child’s emotional development for Respondent to exercise parenting time at this time,” Glennon told the court last July as he attempted to limit Amber’s time with son James.

“Petitioner believes that it is in the child’s best interest that Respondent’s parenting time with the minor child be suspended immediately pending further Order of this Court.”

Amber Portwood tries to set the record straight on her arrest in this scene from Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

Glennon was granted permission by a judge last year to move to California with James, leaving Portwood behind in Indiana.

She doesn’t get to see the toddler very often at all.

Portwood, meanwhile, made her reality television debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 before becoming a cast member on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

She returned to MTV for 2022’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion and eventually got fired from 2023’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter due to her many legal obstacles.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” the reality star said after Glennon was awarded custody of James many months ago.

“While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past.”