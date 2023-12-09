Jessa Duggar Reveals (Very Special!!!) Due Date

Jessa Duggar is oh so close to officially expanding her immediate family.

The former reality star revealed on Friday, December 8 that she’s about to give birth to her fifth baby, telling Instagram followers in a child-themed Q&A:

“My due date is December 22, so we are very close.”

That’s for certain!

Jessa Duggar is so very close to giving birth in this photo! (Instagram)

Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, surprised fans in September when they announced they were expecting again… confirming this blessed news not long after having lost their previous baby.

“After a heartbreaking loss last year, we’re so thankful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby,” Duggar told followers at the time.

In February, she and Ben had revealed the former’s tragic miscarriage.

During her aforementioned Q&A, however, Jessa explained the miraculous connection between this pregnancy loss and the son or daughter who is about to arrive.

Jessa Duggar poses in front of a mirror while pregnant with her fifth child. (Instagram)

“After our loss last year, we sort of thought we might take a break and not get pregnant for a while, but lo and behold, our surprise baby was on the way. We found out in April maybe,” Jessa went on Friday.

“It’s crazy the way things worked out. We couldn’t have planned the timing this way if we tried.”

How so?

“The day we found out we had lost that baby was December 22,” Jessa told her followers.

Yes, this is the same date on which the star’s rainbow baby is now due. Incredible.

Jessa Duggar poses with Ben Seewald and their first child on Counting On. (TLC)

Jessa and Ben revealed the tragic news of their miscarriage in a February YouTube video titled “Heartbreak Over the Holidays.”

In one piece of footage, the Arkansas native said she had been experiencing some unusual spotting and scheduled an ultrasound for the next day.

It was then and there… she and Ben learned about their baby’s death.

“Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words,” Jessa said back then. “I had really allowed myself to become so hopeful because the spotting had stopped.

“At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn’t even have words. I just immediately started crying. … Ben was there, and he put his arms around me.”

On September 9, 2023, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald showed off a vacation that they took in April of that year. (YouTube)

In her baby Q&A, Jessa said she believes it will be “very healing to hold this little one” after their loss, noting that daughter Fern was also a “rainbow baby.”

“I know that those tears you cry whenever a rainbow baby is delivered is just, it’s different,” she concluded.

“Like, every birth is special and every birth is sweet and a miracle, and a new life is just so exciting, but there’s just something extra special about those rainbow babies.”

In addition to Fern and the forthcoming bundle of joy, whose name has not yet been revealed, Jessa and Ben share son Spurgeon, 8, son Henry, 6, and daughter Ivy, 4.