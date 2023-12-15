Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Reunion is Heart-Meltingly Cute

For years, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were a legendary power couple. To this day, they remain two of the most beloved actors in the industry — and justifiably so.

But they are no longer a couple — and haven’t been for the better part of a decade.

Some celebrity exes spend the rest of their lives at each other’s throats, or giving each other the cold shoulder. Not these two.

This week, Emma and Andrew reunited at a public event. And their affection may no longer be romantic, but it’s still going as strong as ever.

Emma Stone attends the UK Gala Screening of Searchlight Pictures’ ‘Poor Things’ at the Barbican Centre in London, on December 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

On Thursday, December 14, Emma Stone was in London (the one in England) for the premiere of her film, Poor Things.

Given that it’s her project, Emma first made an appearance at the front of the theater. She addressed the audience there before making her awy to her seat.

But then, she climbed the stairs … and seemed to very excitedly spot ex Andrew Garfield in the audience.

In a video that Thomas Duke captured, Emma Stone waves excitedly to ex Andrew Garfield. After sharing this December 2023 video to Twitter, Duke commented: “I didn’t realize I captured a historic moment.” (Image Credit: Twitter)

By all appearances on the videos that are circulating on social media, Emma was very excited to see Andrew.

We see her gesturing with her hands, waving energetically, and blowing a series of kisses in his direction.

This is how many of us react when we see a treasured friend or a beloved dog. Honestly, this is also how many of us might react if we saw Andrew Garfield out in the wild. Once again, Emma manages to be relatable and glamorous at the same time.

Andrew Garfield attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Obviously, these two have been exes for years. Emma met her husband, Dave McCary, when she hosted Saturday Night Live a while back.

He directed one of the show’s best skits of all time, “Wells For Boys.” Emma starred in that extremely memorable, funny, relatable fake commercial in late 2016.

Now, she and Dave share 2-year-old Louise. You know what? Before I go any further, I’m just going to link “Wells For Boys.”

Anyway, splitting in 2015 and moving on hasn’t stopped these superstar talents from rooting for each other over the past eight years.

Andrew has given Emma very public applause, as when Emma won a Golden Globe in 2017.

Emma was a huge fan of Andrew’s (at one time, hush-hush) role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Emma Stone’s Oscars 2018 look was absolutely superb. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Actually, Andrew revealed just last year that Emma had repeatedly asked him to confirm rumors that he was reprising his role as Peter Parker in the MCU-linked Tom Holland Spider-Man film.

“She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?'” Andrew shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

Andrew continued the bit, denying it at every turn, until it was no longer a secret.

“She saw it,” Andrew recalled on the podcast, “and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk.'”

There are married couples who do not have that kind of playful banter, who don’t seem nearly as excited to see each other as Emma and Andrew.

They’re both wonderful people and it’s no wonder that their cute reunion is warming hearts all over social media.