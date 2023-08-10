1989 (Taylor’s Version): It’s on the Way, Taylor Swift Fans!

Taylor Swift wrapped up the highest-revenue generating tour in U.S. history on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

But not before making an announcement that will keep her extremely relevant for the next several months.

During the acoustic portion of her August 9 concert, the global superstar — who had donned new costumes in various blue hues (the color palette of her 2014 album 1989) throughout the evening — confirmed the October 27 re-release of her first Grammy-winning pop album.

Yes, Swifties. It’s happening.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Getty)

“The last time that I was so pleasantly surprised by some stuff that you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be re-recording.

“That was something that I expected to be just a me thing, just a personal thing. Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music,” Swift said on stage.

“The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced … that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100 percent behind me …

“I will never stop thanking you for that.”

Taylor Swift is responsible for the most profitable tour in American music history. (Getty)

Years ago, Swift got into a public argument with producer Scooter Braun because Braun’s company purchased Swift’s former record label.

This meant that Swift didn’t have control over her own material any longer.

Because she’s amazing and resourceful, however?

Taylor has since gone back into the studio and recorded new versions of her albums, releasing them to fans years after the originals were made available.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour in this snapshot of the singer. (Getty)

She continued on Wednesday night:

“And so now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show.

“There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you.”

With this, Swift unveiled the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on the big screen before launching into “New Romantics,” a fan-favorite track off the deluxe edition of her record.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Getty)

Initially issued in 2014, 1989 is the album that “changed my life in countless ways,” added Swift in front of 70,000-plus fans, saying on Wednesday that “it fills me with such excitement to announce” her latest version.

“To be perfectly honest,” Swift later wrote on Instagram, “this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane.

“I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long.”

It’s on the way! Taylor Swift has revealed the cover art for 1989 (Taylorâ€™s Version). (Instagram)

Swift’s tour has been attended by pretty much every celebrity out there, including, very recently, Meghan Markle.

Earlier in the night on Wednesday, the artist joked with the audience that they would have to “deal with my emotions” surrounding her final show on the current run of her tour.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard about this or not, but I have a lot of them,” she said.

“So here’s why: this has been the most extraordinary, fun, wonderful, magical experience of my entire life being on this tour with these people on this stage.”