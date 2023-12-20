Raquel Leviss: Why the Heck Did I Return to Vanderpump Rules?!?

Raquel Leviss has some regrets.

Earlier this week, the former Bravo personality released the first trailer for her upcoming podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

And while actual episodes won’t be available to stream, analyze and gossip over until January, the aforementioned preview featured a number of prominent admissions from the ex-Vanderpump Rules mainstay.

A

(Bravo)

“I made a mistake by returning to Season 10,” says Leviss early in this sneak peek. “Looking back at that season, I was at my lowest of lows.”

For those who need a refresher…

Season 10 of this reality show sensation began shooting shortly after Leviss ended her engagement to colleague James Kennedy.

Looking back on this split, Leviss realizes she had NOT “taken the time to heal and find a therapist” after the break-up, claiming the “no contact policy” she had with Kennedy was nearly impossible — considering the whole co-starring-on-a-reality-show thing.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles on October 18, 2022 in West Hollywood. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

Leviss laments in this trailer how Kennedy went around “flaunting his new girlfriend [Ally Lewber] that he met three weeks after I ended the engagement,” prompting her to wonder if their love was ever real.

The star — who will not appear on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 and who announced this podcast in August — also admits now she was “drinking a ton” during Season 10.

“This is not an excuse,” she says.

“I’m just point-blank, like, I was not in a good mental space. And in knowing that, I’m learning from my mistakes.”

Raquel Leviss uploaded this photo of herself on Instagram in the late summer of 2023. (Instagram)

The most monumental mistake?

Engaging in a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval while he was in a serious relationship with Ariana Madix.

This illicit romance was exposed back in March, leading to massive Vanderpump Rules ratings and a massive headache for all parties involved.

Leviss acknowledges this was a “huge betrayal” on her part and claims she partly opted out of Season 11 for the sake of Madix… so she wouldn’t have to see Raquel and Sandoval interact on camera at all.

“I didn’t want to do that to Ariana,” she says. “I didn’t want to put her in that position.”

Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

When Leviss gets a glimpse at Season 10, meanwhile?

“I’m just cringing at all of the things and all of the moments that they caught on camera. It’s really embarrassing,” she says now.

“But I see a girl that is going through pain and doesn’t have the right tools to tackle it.

“She’s coping in the way that she feels like her needs are being met by someone who’s giving her adoration and attention.”

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Leviss has blocked Sandoval on social media and is trying to move on with her life.

She sought mental help at a facility in Arizona and is now living in Los Angeles again.

“This is the place that I grew up so it feels like home,” Leviss said.

“It’s warm, I’m seeing some of my friends that I haven’t seen in a very long time.”