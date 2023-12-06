Brandi Mallory Cause of Death Revealed, Related to Reality Star’s Obesity

As previously and sadly reported, Brandi Mallory died last month at the young age of 40.

The popular Instagram user rose to small screen fame as a contestant on ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss Season 4, inspiring viewers with her attitude and her accomplishments.

We later learned that Mallory was found dead inside of her car in a Chipotle parking lot.

And now we have a more extensive update on this tragic news.

May Brandi Mallory rest ij perpetual power and peace. (Instagram)

According to the recently-completed autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner, the former Extreme Weight Loss contestant died of complications of obesity.

This official document cites manner of death as “natural.”

The autopsy examination found “no evidence of significant recent injury” and the investigation found no sign of foul play.

The report goes on to note there was trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol in her system, yet these substances did not contribute to her death, per the medical examiner.

We send our condolences to those who knew and loved Brandi Mallory. (Instagram)

A few weeks ago, the Atlanta Police Department reported that Mallory was last seen on November 8 in surveillance footage as she drove to a local Chipotle around 5:53 p.m.

She entered the establishments and returned to her vehicle with her food.

The next morning, the owner of a nearby deli called 911 when he noticed a woman who did “not look alert, conscious or breathing” was in the front seat of this car.

Mallory was then announced dead at the scene after authorities arrived.

Brandi Mallory competed on Extreme Weight Loss back in 2014. (Instagram)

Following her passing, friends and family gathered together on November 20 in Stone Mountain, Georgia to pay their respects to the late reality star.

“That girl could dance,” former Extreme Weight Loss trainer and host Chris Powell told People Magazine around that time.

“And she always brought that energy with everything that we were doing.

‘She really owned the body positivity movement. It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was.

“And that in turn inspired so many other people to jump on board to accept and embrace and appreciate their bodies.”

Brandi Mallory smiles here for her own camera for a photo she shared online. (Instagram)

Mallory — who Powell described as “a bright, shining light for everybody around her” — was buried in Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

“You could feel how free she was,” Powell added of Mallory, a dance instructor who promoted body positivity on social media and also gained social media followers due to her makeup tutorials.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the friends, family members and loved ones of Brandi Mallory.

May she rest in peace.