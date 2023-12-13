Well, Leah Messer’s year is certainly ending on an eventful note.

But while MTV producers might appreciate the level of drama in Leah’s life, the mother of three probably wishes things would settle down and get back to normal sooner rather than later.

Earlier this week, we reported that Leah filed for an order of protection against her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Calvert is the father of Leah’s youngest daughter, and news of turmoil between the exes came as a surprise, as Adalynn’s mom and dad always seemed to enjoy an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert pose in the green room before filming a Teen Mom reunion episode. (Instagram)

But according to witnesses, Calvert, backed up by a group of male friends and a woman described as his “new wife” accosted Messer at her workplace.

Leah took a waitressing job earlier this year, and onlookers say Jeremy and his band of troublemakers went to the restaurant where she works with the sole intention of harassing her.

“He stormed in and was intimidating Leah. He had a group of guys with him, as well as his girlfriend, backing him up,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“The big group made a huge commotion inside the restaurant,” the witness added.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert pose side-by-side during happier times. (Instagram)

“Ms. Messer was visibly upset regarding the incident, and stated she was in fear of how aggressive the suspect was being,” reads a police report obtained by UK tabloid The Sun.

Obviously, that’s an upsetting situation for Leah, one that’s made worse by the fact that Leah’s daughters are now old enough to understand the severity of situations like this one.

That might be why Leah took steps to maintain the illusion of normalcy this week by hosting a birthday party for her twin daughters.

Leah Messer addresses the camera here as part of the Teen Mom crossover special in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Yes, it might be hard to believe if you’re one of the Teen Mom fans who watched these two grow up, but Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace turned 14 this week.

And Leah marked the occasion by taking the girls and their friends to Kona Grill.

Knowing that her followers would wish to share in the celebration from afar, the 31-year-old reality star posted a video in her Instagram Story.

Of course, Leah doesn’t need a special occasion to celebrate her daughters.

Leah Messer celebrates the birthday of her twin daughters at Kona Grill. (Instagram)

She regularly gushes about the girls on MTV and during press appearances.

“My greatest joy is just laughing together, seeing that foundation I set up for them come to fruition and seeing how everything I learned is implemented in what I’ve built,” Leah told People magazine in a recent interview.

“These girls are becoming everything that I wanted them to be, but more, everything that they want to be, using those tools,” she continued, adding:

Leah Messer appears on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

“They’re the best, an even better version of me.”

Needless to say, Leah has a talent for focusing on the positive.

It’s an ability that will serve her well in the weeks to come.