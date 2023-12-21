Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Hopes She'll Visit in 'Christmas Miracle'

Just a few months ago, as Britney Spears’ notorious dad Jamie underwent a leg amputation, mom Lynne was spending time with her daughter.

Britney and Lynne have had many ups and downs over the years. But they have grown closer this year than they were pretty recently.

At present, though, there are no indications that Britney plans to fly home for the holidays.

Lynne is reportedly hoping for a “Christmas miracle” on that front, however.

TMZ reports that Britney Spears has no concrete plans to fly out to see her mom for Christmas.

(We don’t just mean “for the holidays” in this case. In addition to Christmas’ deathgrip on American culture regardless of creed, the Spears family adheres to Christianity)

Lynne is hoping for a last-minute change. They have at least discussed the idea of Britney taking a flight to her mom’s in Louisiana.

But, thus far, Britney has reportedly not purchased tickets or made any other necessary arrangements.

There is, however, time to do so. For Britney especially.

Last-minute travel plans can be expensive. But even though her net worth isn’t even close to what it likely might have been if so many people had not wronged her over the past 15 years … Britney can afford the markup.

No one seems clear on what might prevent Britney from flying out. That is to say that there’s no new feud as far as anyone knows. And if she has her own plans, no one else seems to know about them.

(We would suggest that this time of year can be tough. Even if you love your family, spending time with them can be bittersweet if you share a complex history)

To be clear, Britney and her mom have hung out pretty recently. Britney celebrated her birthday earlier this month, and her mom stopped by for a very sweet visit.

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears cuddled up in December 2023 as they celebrated the former's 42nd birthday.

Obviously, whether Britney travels to see Lynne is Britney’s call. That’s how adulthood works (if you’re not under a conservatorship).

Reportedly, Lynne is hoping to see Britney fly out to meet with her.

And Lynne even conveyed a similar desire directly to TMZ somewhat recently.

Now, it sounds like TMZ’s sources are solid supporters of the idea of Britney flying out to see Lynne.

But that’s obviously Britney’s decision, and not as simple as a question of whether or not she loves her mom.

Leaving your home to stay somewhere else can be a bit of a drain. Britney loves tropical vacations, but that’s not what this would be.

If continuing to rebuild this mother-daughter relationship is truly in Britney’s best interest, sure, we say go for it.

But it’s possible to have a very close bond without spending holidays together. Yes, really.

Perhaps Britney needs to spend this time alone, or ignoring the holiday. Or maybe she’ll just out to Louisiana this weekend.

Lynne failed Britney in multiple ways. But she did voice her support for her daughter, and helped raise some specific concerns during the conservatorship.

Being the better of two parents is not the same as being a good parent. And when the other parent is Jamie Spears, that’s not a high bar. The bar is well below the floor.

Still, we hope that Britney and Lynne can enjoy themselves — whether they’re together or separate.