Anna Duggar: Here's Why Fans Think She Moved to Texas Following Blowout Fight With Jim Bob

Last week, we reported on the surprising news that Anna Duggar had been evicted by her father-in-law following an explosive fight.

Anna and her seven children had been living with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar ever since the arrest and imprisonment of her husband, Josh Duggar, on child pornography charges.

It’s still not clear what prompted the fight, but insiders say the relationship between Anna and the famously domineering Jim Bob had been tense for quite some time.

Whatever the case, it seems that Anna is now tasked with raising seven children on her own, with zero help from her wealthy in-laws.

Josh and Anna Duggar with their many, many kids. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Caring for such a sizable brood is no easy feat under the best of circumstances.

It’s particularly challenging in this case, as Anna grew up in an extremely patriarchal world, in which women were forbidden to work outside the home or receive any formal education.

But somehow, Anna has been making it work for more than six weeks.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Jim Bob made Anna move out of the warehouse on his property a month and a half ago,” a source close to the situation tells In Touch.

“They got into an argument.”

So where is Anna living, and how is she supporting her many children?

Anna Duggar is the long-suffering wife of Josh Duggar. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Well, it might be a while before we have all of the answers, but fans are currently convinced that Anna has relocated to Texas.

The move would make sense, as Josh is serving his sentence in Seagoville, in the northern part of the Lone Star State, and Anna likes to visit as frequently as possible.

And as a recent Instagram post reminded us, Anna is not without familial connections in Texas.

Mackynzie Duggar is in Texas in this photo from July of 2023. (Photo CreditL Instagram)

When Justin Duggar married Claire Spivey, the couple set up their home in Amarillo in order to be close to her family.

In the photo above, Anna’s eldest daughter Mackynzie is seen enjoying a bowling outing with members of the Spivey clan.

“Wrapped up an awesome week of vacation Bible school, and celebrated Paige’s 17th at the same time!” Claire’s mother, Hilary Spivey, captioned the pic.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have taken a lot of flak for marrying so young. Claire’s mom often comes to the couple’s defense. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Is that Josh and Anna’s daughter in the pink? She is growing up, beautiful young lady very like her mama,” one commenter wrote.

“Yes!! She has matured so much recently! A sweet young lady!” Hilary replied.

Anna was not pictured in any of the photos, but Katie Joy of the “Without a Crystal Ball” vlog confirmed her presence, writing:

“Other Duggar kids are there because Anna & all of her kids are in Texas.”

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

If Anna has really been kicked out by Jim Bob, then it makes sense that she would move to Texas.

After all, it seems her commitment to Josh is unwavering.

“She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult,” a source tells In Touch.

“[She’s] trying to stay positive, but it’s not easy. … [She] wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” but that “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future.”

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar are pictured here with a kid, long before the latter was arrested. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As for the recent Amazon Prime docu-series about the Duggars, it seems that Anna has decided to steer clear of it.

The insider says that Anna “doesn’t want to watch the documentary,” adding that she’s not “a fan of Jill [Duggar]” who was interviewed on camera, and “thinks the people who participated are toxic.”

Of course, Jill cut ties with Jim Bob years ago, so Anna might want to consider giving her sister-in-law a second change.

Together, they could form a powerful, anti-Jim Bob alliance!