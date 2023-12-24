Very sad news out of Hollywood this weekend:

Laura Lynch, a founding member of country group The Chicks, was killed on Friday in after a head-on car accident in Texas.

She was 65 years old.

Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform on stage at Bridgestone Arena on September 23, 2023 in Nashville. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

According to local authorities… Lynch was traveling eastbound on U.S. 62 in Hudspeth County when another car traveling in the opposite direction attempted to pass her on a two-way undivided portion of the highway.

This car then slammed in Lynch’s car.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with Lynch was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatal accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. local time.

Members of the band (previously known as The Dixie Chicks, which changed its name in 2020) posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page.

It included a video of Lynch singing and playing with the group, as you can see above.

“Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band,” reads the mournful message.

“Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”

The statement was signed by Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire.

Lynch founded The Chicks alongside guitarist Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer way back in 1989.

In 1992, Macy left the band, while Maines later replaced Lynch as lead vocalist.

Lynch — who recorded a total of three albums with the band — was not wearing a seatbelt on Friday night and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She was part of The Chicks during the release of their 1990 debut LP Thank Heavens for Dale Evans; 1992’s sophomore effort Little Ol’ Cowgirl; and 1993’s Shouldn’t a Told You That.

We send our thoughts to the friends, family members and loved ones of Laura Lynch. May she rest in peace.