In October, 90 Day Fiance viewers learned that Cleo and Christian broke up after the Before The 90 Days Tell All.

Despite the near-proposal from that even, they faced a number of struggles — from long distance to core compatibility issues.

Their breakup was not really a surprise.

However, they now have an update. And this may be a bit less expected.

Cleo shared this photo of herself at dinner with Christian Allgood. She had surprising news for fans. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On Monday, December 18, Cleo took to Instagram to share new photos of her and Christian — and an explanatory caption.

“When you order Harry and Meg on AliExpress,” she began with a joke.

“A journal entry,” Cleo continued. “Seeing as there’s still some confusion, we are still together.”

Cleo snapped this mirror selfie featuring Christian Allgood in December 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“In all honesty…it shouldn’t be that surprising,” Cleo suggested.

She explained, citing that “We were not – ‘not together’ – for a very long time: only under a month.”

“That month was hellish,” Cleo expressed. “Our relationship wasn’t perfect, there was heartaches, and passion, and betrayals, and pain, and highs and lows…”

Cleo recalled how “people made us aware of our WORST traits.” That’s what it means to be on reality TV.

“But we also made each other aware of our BEST ones,” she affirmed.

“Lemons were served, squeezed, we [drank] tart juice for 30 days,” Cleo characterized. “It stung and washed over us, purified our hearts and renewed our souls tirelessly.”

“We never stopped asking each other how we were doing and how our day was,” Cleo shared.

“We never stopped caring …. about the little things,” she added.

“He knows that if he cares about us he can’t mess up again,” Cleo affirmed. “That he has to be committed or he finds out.”

“And,” Cleo continued, “I know I gotta be strong and confident, and keep my head up.”

She recognized that she must “”stop carrying all the weight and being self destructive, it gets tiring.”

Acknowledging their compatibility issues, Cleo wrote: “We are opposite but one thing we have in common is that we love people.”

“I have faith, I live every day of my life just being truthful and embodying my heart,” Cleo described.

“I’m not oblivious to the negatives of our past,” she assured followers. “But we love wholeheartedly and I’ve always believed there’s room for growth, but people can only grow with trust and love.”

Cleo expressed: “I choose hope over fear.”

“For those strangers who consistently try/tried to interject into our relationship (and DMs), throw themselves at him this summer,” Cleo addressed.

“You aren’t us, I see your pain, and loneliness, and need for validation,” she shadily affirmed.

“But please,” Cleo then asked, “have some self respect, you’ll feel better, and respect the fragile love between a trans woman and a cis man.”

On Monday, December 18, 2023, Cleo took to Instagram to inform 90 Day Fiance fans that she is back with Christian Allgood. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“That kinda love may seem fragile in the society we live in,” Cleo admitted.

“But it is strong, it simply isn’t any different from any other kind of love,” she recognized.

She concluded her caption: “Love is love. ~ Cleo.”