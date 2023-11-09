It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from Chris Lopez.

Not long enough, however, would likely be the response from Kailyn Lowry if one were to ask the former Teen Mom star about her ex.

For those who need a refresher before we go any farther…

Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry have QUITE the history between them. (Instagram)

Lopez is the father of Kailyn’s third son (Lux) and fourth son (Creed).

He and Lowry have quite the history outside of procreating on these two occasions, with the latter having accused the former of trying to kill her.

For his part, Lopez has claimed Lowry repeatedly punched him in the face back in October 2020, an incident that led to Kailyn getting arrested.

The two do NOT get along, that much is certain.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have gotten into several blow-out fights. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s unclear at this point how much contact the exes even have with each other — but they do share two young children.

In the wake of Lowry giving birth last year to a son named Rio, and then getting pregnant this year with twins, Lopez jumped on Instagram this week to put his ex-girlfriend on blast.

To open his video, Lopez said he’s been “struggling” of late with his oldest son, Lux, and said he expressed some concerns to Lowry.

Because she supposedly scoffed at his worries, Lopez went on to say he has no “shame” in going public with what’s been bothering him when it comes to fatherhood, his child and his original baby mama.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this photo from Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

“I felt like my son didn’t – or doesn’t – appreciate me,” Lopez told followers.

“You know what I’m saying? I felt like, as a dad I’ve been for six years going hard for my kids and sh-t like that. My oldest son don’t appreciate me. It just feels like that.”

Lopez has a theory for why this is the case, too.

“I feel like he feels like I’m replaceable because of all the men in and out of his life and that’s a fact,” Chris explained.

“That’s not no something I’m just making up. People have noticed that, I’ve noticed that and you say that sh-t.”

We really hope Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry can find a way to get along — for the sake of their sons. (Instagram)

Lowry, of course, has a total of four baby daddies: Lopez, ex-husband Javi Marroquin, ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and now current boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

From what we can gather, she isn’t particularly close with Marroquin or Rivera at this point, both of whom were in Kailyn’s life before Lux was even born.

In the wake of Lopez splitting from Lowry, it’s not clear if there’s been any men in her life at all aside from Scott.

It’s also worth considering the source here and remembering how little Lopez has chosen to be a part of his son’s life… according to Kailyn at least.

Kailyn Lowry hosts multiple podcasts. She’s featured here on one of them. (Instagram)

Still, in this latest upload, Lopez directed all his ire toward Lowry and her lifestyle.

“To feel like you’re not enough for your own son is a low feeling in life,” he continued.

Lopez went on to say that he often feels like he has to be “the bad guy” when it comes to parenting Lux and Creed in order to make sure they stay on-track.

During a July episode of her Barely Famous podcast, Lowry actually admitted to making many of the same mistakes her own mother, Suzi, made in regard to having lots of men around while Kailyn was growing up.

Kailyn Lowry smiles here while recording an episode of her podcast. (Instagram)

“I very much did what she did, 100 percent, and I can’t deny that,” Lowry said at the time.

“It’s heartbreaking to see it, and know it and acknowledge it, and to know that at this point, the only thing I can do is acknowledge it, apologize, and try to help [my kids] heal through it.”

She concluded on the topic:

“I think that I did perpetuate the cycle of a lot.”