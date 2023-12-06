Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig: Exes of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Officially DATING!

When Rihanna sang about finding love in a hopeless place, this might have been the sort of scenario she had in mind!

Our story starts around this time last year, when Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were caught having an affair.

It was a problem not only for Holmes and Robach’s bosses but for their respective spouses, as well.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Yes, Amy and T.J. were both married at the time — and now, in a twist that maybe we should’ve seen coming, their cuckolded exes have launched a romance of their own.

According to a new report from Page Six Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are now dating.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” one insider tells the outlet.

Marilee Fiebig and TJ Homes attend the BET Honors 2012 Pre-Honors dinner at the Corcoran Gallery of Art on January 13, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

The source went on to say that both Marilee and Andrew have “moved on” from being cheated on by their exes.

“They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on,” the insider says.

The timing of this news is interesting, as it comes on the heels of Holmes and Robach speaking publicly about their relationship for the first time.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

To the surprise of many, the former TV personalities attempted to portray themselves as victims and insisted that they never cheated on their partners.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” T.J. said on the debut episode of the couple’s new iHeartRadio podcast.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case.”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes met and fell for each other as ABC employees. (Getty Images)

Holmes added, “We both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

It was a controversial statement, as many have taken issue with Holmes’ claim that his marriage had more or less come to an end before news of his relationship with Robach became public.

One source tells Page Six that “no matter how they try to spin it,” T.J. and Amy were both unfaithful, and their spouses were completely blindsided by news of the affair.

The insider adds that Holmes and Fiebig were still “very much together” when she learned of his affair while the couple was vacationing in the Bahamas.

Andrew Shue attends Do Something’s The Futures Ball 30th Anniversary Celebration at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Do Something)

A messy situation, to be sure, but it sounds like Andrew and Marilee are currently enjoying the last laugh.

The alleged couple has yet to publicly confirm that they’re dating, but they also haven’t denied that they’re in a relationship.

And since multiple sources have already insisted that they’re an item, this could be a case in which Shue and Fiebig’s silence speaks volumes!

Of course, it’s possible that they’re just keeping quiet to mess with their exes.

Either way, these two are closing out 2023 with a massive win!