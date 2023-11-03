Jacob Roloff left Little People, Big World way back in 2016.

He’s remained mostly out of the spotlight ever since, too.

And yet:

Despite not filming episode of this reality show with his dad any longer, it’s become evident that Jacob has developed quite a bond with Matt Roloff, as evidenced by a few recent example.

For one thing, Jacob and his immediate family are actually moving on to his father’s property, at Matt told social media followers last month.

“I’ve been living in the one-story home, and when I move into the new house, Izzy and Jacob are going to move in where I was,” Matt explained of the two living situations amid renovations on his farm.

Jacob, his wife and their infant son (Mateo) have mostly been living in an RV for years… driving around the Pacific Northwest and living pretty much as nomads.

It sounds like they’ll soon be settling down a bit, though.

Now, meanwhile, The Sun has published an interview with Matt’s brother, Sam, an artist with an upcoming exhibit in San Francisco.

In this feature, Sam says he keeps in closer touch with Jacob than any other niece or nephew.

“He’s been down here to see my house and whatnot, so I probably have a better relationship with Jacob than of all of them,” Sam told The Sun of Jacob.

“He’s actually working with my son Max right now at the farm.

“They’re doing work at the pumpkin patch.”

Zach Roloff notably did NOT attend pumpkin season this year at Roloff Farms due to an ongoing feud with Matt.

Molly Roloff has lived a quiet life in Washington for years now and doesn’t seem especially close to either of her parents.

Jeremy Roloff actually moved into his own farm last year, along with his wife and three kids, and seems very bitter that Matt didn’t give him a fair chance to buy his farm in the spring of 2022.

This leaves Jacob.

About three years ago, Jacob came out and said a TLC producers molested him awhile back… prompting his departure from Little People, Big World.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words,” began Jacob back then, prior to issuing the claim:

As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for ‘Little People, Big World,’ Chris Cardamone.

Jacob went on to say that he would not be sharing any details about this alleged encounter at any point.

Continued Jacob at the time:

“By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.

“Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor as it defined my worldview in general…

“It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family.

“I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future.”