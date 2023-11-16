Debbie Johnson Asks 90 Day Fiance Fans for Help: I Don’t Wanna Go Back to Colt!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over a year ago, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched Debbie Johnson feed Tony boob chocolate at his house.

That house is in Canada. And Debbie quickly realized that she could build a new life there with Tony.

Or can she?

This week, Debbie put out an urgent plea for help. If any 90 Day Fiance fans know a good immigration lawyer in her area, she’d love some help.

Debbie Johnson’s glow-up on 90 Day: The Single Life really wowed a lot of fans. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Please, to all of my followers in [the] Vancouver area,” Debbie Johnson wrote on Instagram this week.

“I am in need of [an] immigration lawyer,” she announced. “Not too expensive.”

Debbie suggested: “Maybe even Pro Bono.” Given her reality TV fame, it’s not unthinkable that an attorney would work with her for exposure — but she shouldn’t count on it.

Taking to Instagram in mid-November 2023, Debbie Johnson asked for help. She’s looking for an immigration attorney to help her stay in Canada. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I love it here,” Debbie said of living in Canada with Tony.

She added that she “really” wants “to get my Permanent Residency.”

Debbie implored her followers: “Please, please if you can help, message me.”

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie Johnson speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Help if you can,” Debbie then wrote in the captions to that Instagram post.

“Please message me asap,” she asked any followers with helpful tips.

Debbie concluded by expressing: “Thank you for any information you can give me.”

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie Johnson found love against 69. Her Canadian love, Tony Starcevich, wasn’t shy about showing his affection. (Image Credit: TLC)

We all watched Debbie’s growing entanglement with Tony Tarcevich.

Sparks were already flying before they met in person. Once they met in person, they ended up making use of the hotel bed — sending production backing out of the room.

When Debbie later traveled to Canada, she found Tony’s home “creepy” at first. But Tony’s bed, on the other hand, was warm and inviting. Debbie decided to stay.

Get it, girl! Debbie Johnson really came out of her shell on 90 Day: The Single Life. (Image Credit: TLC)

Unfortunately, simply wishing to live somewhere is not the same as being legally able to remain there. A large part of 90 Day Fiance covers those journeys.

Debbie never expected to be on a The Other Way journey herself. Now she’s having to cross legal hurdles in order to obtain permanent residency in Canada.

We don’t know the particulars of what she needs from an immigration attorney. But we’re sure that she’ll fill in that lawyer with all of the details once she’s in contact.

90 Day: The Single Life star Debbie Johnson shared a photo featuring her man, Tony Starcevich, and her former daughter-in-law, Larissa Lima. The three hung out in Vegas in May 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the comments, Debbie’s former daughter-in-law Larissa Dos Santos Lima cheered her on.

Oddly enough, these two get along and show each other a lot of love and support. It’s “Coltee” who’s on the outs with them both, up to a point.

Larissa isn’t alone. We’re all rooting for Debbie. She did Colt’s laundry for so many years, and deserves her happily ever after.