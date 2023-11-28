Mike Sorrentino: I Spent $500,000 on Drugs, Nearly Released a Sex Tape

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously reported, Mike Sorrentino is expecting his third child.

This is very exciting news, of course.

It also means that the MTV personality known as The Situation throughout his run on Jersey Shore will soon have another opportunity to teach a young person how NOT to behave.

Because Sorrentino sure can speak from experience.

Mike Sorrentino is seen here on an episode of Jersey Shore. (MTV)

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the long-time reality star opened up about his struggles ahead of the release of his memoir Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, which will hit shelves on December 19.

At one point, Sorrentino now says, his lawyers told him he had spent around $500,000 on cocaine and oxycodone.

“That’s a good college fund right there. I just gotta be accountable and be like, ‘Yeah, that happened,” The Situation told ET.

“I was wild. I was careless. I was reckless, and I fell prey to drug addiction.”

Mike Sorrentino is upset about something here on Jersey Shore. (MTV)

How hooked on these drugs was Sorrentino?

The addiction to painkillers was so severe that he would smuggle them along with him for all of his television appearances, including the entire time he competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2010.

“I was into everything. I had everything on me at all times in my Louis Vuitton bag,” Sorrentino said.

“Everything — from a couple hundred Roxicet, which are 30 milligram oxycodone, then I’d have probably 150 Percocets on me, which are 10 milligram oxycodone.”

Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino attend MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 2, 2023. (Getty)

The Situation managed to hide almost all of this from those around him.

“It was extremely hard. It consumed all my time, to try to get by MTV and production on how I was going to smuggle in drugs on a season,” he said.

Mile explained that he “misjudged” his “appetite” and “dependency” on the drugs, referring to it as “insanity” the lengths he went to keep up with his habit while working.

As you might expect, this habit caused extreme financial stress for the star.

Mike Sorrentino might be in trouble with the law again. The Shore star has reportedly fallen far behind on his court-ordered community service. (MTV)

Sorrentino’s self-described “insurance policy?”

He and his wife would make a sex tape.

“We went down that journey of selling it and we decided not to,” Mike now admits, adding that there were offers, but:

“It wasn’t as big of an upfront payment as I wanted. It wasn’t Jersey Shore money, so I wasn’t going to put myself out there like that.”

Mike poses with his wife and son. So cute! (Instagram)

Sorrentino also delved into his “lowest point,” which took place in 2015.

“Like a day or so before [entering rehab], I did something I never thought I was gonna do,” he told ET.

“I ended up trying a drug that I never thought I would try. A drug that kills most people. A drug that most people don’t come back from. A drug that I told myself that I would never do, that I thought was dirty.

“It was heroin.”

Wow, huh?

We should all be happy Mike Sorrentino is still with us after that.

No one more so, of course, than his wife, two kids and the baby on the way.